Advertisement
Sport

The Kingdom hosts Cavan in National Camogie League

Mar 3, 2023 12:03 By radiokerrypodcast
The Kingdom hosts Cavan in National Camogie League The Kingdom hosts Cavan in National Camogie League
Share this article

Kerry will host Cavan tomorrow in the National Camogie League, at Fitzgerald Stadium in Killarney.

 

The Round 3 tie is to throw-in @ noon.

Advertisement

 

Kingdom manager Pat Ryan:::::::::::::::::::::

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2023 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus