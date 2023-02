Katie Taylor will have her first professional fight on Irish soil in May.

Her promoter Eddie Hearn says Taylor's homecoming is likely to happen at Dublin's 3 Arena instead of Croke Park.

Hearn claims the cost of staging a card at GAA H-Q is three times more expensive than Wembley Stadium.

Taylor's likely opponent on May 20th will be Amanda Serrano, but that depends on the Puerto Rican beating Erika Cruz on Saturday.