The trilogy fight between Katie Taylor and Chantelle Cameron appears to be off.

The pair were due to meet at Dublin's 3Arena at the end of May, but Cameron has said on social media that the fight is no longer happening, blaming Taylor and her team.

Elsewhere,

Another Irish boxer continues their Olympic qualifying journey in Italy today.

Advertisement

Tuam native Martin McDonagh faces Turkey’s Yusuf Acik in the last-32 of the super-heavyweight division.