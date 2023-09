Vincent Norrman is the Irish Open champion for 2023.

The Swedish golfer finished on 14-under-par to win by a shot from Hurly Long at the K Club in Kildare.

Shane Lowry ended the week in a tie for third on 12-under, with Rory McIlroy finishing on nine-under-par.

Mark Power ended on seven-under-par on his professional debut.

Denis Kirwin reports