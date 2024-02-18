Sunday's Local GAA Fixtures & Results

Lispole are up against St Oliver Plunketts of Cork today in the Munster Junior B Football Semi Final

Throw-in at Ballyagran is at 2 o'clock with a finish required on the day.

East Kerry Senior Leagues (First team named will be at home and all games were due to start at midday unless otherwise stated)

Division 1A

Fossa v Rathmore

Legion v Gneeveguilla

Dr. Crokes have a bye

Division 1B Round 3

Spa v Kilcummin is at 12.15

Glenflesk v Firies

Kenmare Bye

Division 2 Round 3

Scartaglin versus Listry is in Listry

Cordal a bye

North Kerry Senior Leagues Sponsored by McCarthy Insurance Group (First named team home advantage and all games are at 2pm)

Division 1 A Round 4

Beale v Brosna

Duagh v Desmonds

Ballydonghue bye

Division 1 B Round 3

Moyvane v St Senans in Mountcoal

Division 2 Round 3

Finuge v Asdee

Mid Kerry Senior League 2024 (Dermot Twiss Memorial Cup) sponsored by MKS Securities Killorglin.

Group A

Laune Rangers A welcome Cromane

Glenbeigh/Glencar entertain Milltown/Castlemaine

Both games are at 1pm.

Tralee/St Brendans Senior League 2024

Round 2

Na Gaeil face Austin Stacks at 2.15pm in Caherslee

LADIES FOOTBALL

Kerry have two teams in action against Tipperary today in Round 2 of the Munster U16 Championship

The B Team are in the Sharon O’Keeffe Tournament since 11:30 while the A Team fixture will follow at 1 o'clock.

Both matches are being played at Fethard Town Park.