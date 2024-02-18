Advertisement
Sunday's Local GAA Fixtures & Results

Feb 18, 2024 12:29 By radiokerrysport
Lispole are up against St Oliver Plunketts of Cork today in the Munster Junior B Football Semi Final

Throw-in at Ballyagran is at 2 o'clock with a finish required on the day.

East Kerry Senior Leagues (First team named will be at home and all games were due to start at midday unless otherwise stated)

Division 1A
Fossa v Rathmore
Legion v Gneeveguilla
Dr. Crokes have a bye

Division 1B Round 3
Spa v Kilcummin is at 12.15
Glenflesk v Firies
Kenmare Bye

Division 2 Round 3
Scartaglin versus Listry is in Listry
Cordal a bye

North Kerry Senior Leagues Sponsored by McCarthy Insurance Group (First named team home advantage and all games are at 2pm)

Division 1 A Round 4
Beale v Brosna
Duagh v Desmonds
Ballydonghue bye

Division 1 B Round 3
Moyvane v St Senans in Mountcoal

Division 2 Round 3
Finuge v Asdee

Mid Kerry Senior League 2024 (Dermot Twiss Memorial Cup) sponsored by MKS Securities Killorglin.

Group A
Laune Rangers A welcome Cromane
Glenbeigh/Glencar entertain Milltown/Castlemaine

Both games are at 1pm.

Tralee/St Brendans Senior League 2024

Round 2
Na Gaeil face Austin Stacks at 2.15pm in Caherslee

LADIES FOOTBALL

Kerry have two teams in action against Tipperary today in Round 2 of the Munster U16 Championship

The B Team are in the Sharon O’Keeffe Tournament since 11:30 while the A Team fixture will follow at 1 o'clock.

Both matches are being played at Fethard Town Park.

