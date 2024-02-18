Sunday's Local GAA Fixtures & Results

Lispole are up against St Oliver Plunketts of Cork today in the Munster Junior B Football Semi Final
Throw-in at Ballyagran is at 2 o'clock with a finish required on the day.
East Kerry Senior Leagues (First team named will be at home and all games were due to start at midday unless otherwise stated)
Division 1A
Fossa v Rathmore
Legion v Gneeveguilla
Dr. Crokes have a bye
Division 1B Round 3
Spa v Kilcummin is at 12.15
Glenflesk v Firies
Kenmare Bye
Division 2 Round 3
Scartaglin versus Listry is in Listry
Cordal a bye
North Kerry Senior Leagues Sponsored by McCarthy Insurance Group (First named team home advantage and all games are at 2pm)
Division 1 A Round 4
Beale v Brosna
Duagh v Desmonds
Ballydonghue bye
Division 1 B Round 3
Moyvane v St Senans in Mountcoal
Division 2 Round 3
Finuge v Asdee
Mid Kerry Senior League 2024 (Dermot Twiss Memorial Cup) sponsored by MKS Securities Killorglin.
Group A
Laune Rangers A welcome Cromane
Glenbeigh/Glencar entertain Milltown/Castlemaine
Both games are at 1pm.
Tralee/St Brendans Senior League 2024
Round 2
Na Gaeil face Austin Stacks at 2.15pm in Caherslee
LADIES FOOTBALL
Kerry have two teams in action against Tipperary today in Round 2 of the Munster U16 Championship
The B Team are in the Sharon O’Keeffe Tournament since 11:30 while the A Team fixture will follow at 1 o'clock.
Both matches are being played at Fethard Town Park.