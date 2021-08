St Brendan’s Park are the second team into the 12’s KDBGL Summer Cup semi finals as they saw off Killarney Athletic 6-0.

They join MEK Galaxy in the Last 4.

The remaining two 1/4 finals will be played Monday night with Mastergeeha A taking on Camp Juniors A and Tralee Dynamos A at home to Killarney Celtic A.

Today:

12’s Plate

Listowel Celtic C v LB Rovers B 6.00