Sunday Local GAA Results

East Kerry Senior League Sponsored Frank Doran - safeguardsecurity.ie
Firies 1-12 Kenmare 0-06
Listry 0-16 Glenflesk 3-09 (18)
Kilcummin 0-15 Legion 0-6
Mid Kerry Senior League Dermot Twiss Memorial Cup sponsored by MKS Securities Kllorglin
Laune rangers B 0‐09 Glenbeigh Glencar 1‐18
Laune Rangers A 2-06 Keel 0-10
Cromane 1-13 milltown castlemaine 1-14
North Kerry Senior Leagues Sponsored by McCarthy Insurance Group
Division 1 A Round 4
Brosna 1.11 Beale 1.11
Desmonds 2.09 Duagh 0.10
Ballydonghue bye
Division 1 B Round 2
Listowel Emmets 1.17 Finuge 0.08
Division 2 Round 4
Tarbert 1.11 Moyvane 1.14
Ballylongford 1.05 Knocknagoshel 4.20
Asdee Bye
Tralee/St Brendan's Senior League sponsored by Lee Strand.
Group A
John Mitchels 0-8 Austin Stacks 0-9
Na Gaeil 3-10 Ardfert 4-12
Group B
Churchill 0-9 Kerins O'Rahilly's 1 -12
Ballymac 2-15 St Pats 1-10