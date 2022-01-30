Advertisement
Sport

Sunday Local GAA Results

Jan 30, 2022
Sunday Local GAA Results
North Kerry Football League, sponsored by McCarthy Insurance Group

Div 1
Ballydonoghue 1-10 v Tarbert 1-08

Desmonds 6-10 v Beale 0-10

Div 2

Moyvane 3-05 v Duagh 2-08

Knocknagoshel 1-14 v Ballylongford 0-12

