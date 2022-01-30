Sunday Local GAA Results

North Kerry Football League, sponsored by McCarthy Insurance Group
Div 1
Ballydonoghue 1-10 v Tarbert 1-08
Desmonds 6-10 v Beale 0-10
Div 2
Moyvane 3-05 v Duagh 2-08
Knocknagoshel 1-14 v Ballylongford 0-12
