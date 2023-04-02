Sunday local GAA fixtures & results

Senior Football Division 1
Venue: Spa, (Round 2), Spa Killarney V Rathmore 14:00, Ref: Paul Hayes
Venue: Kilcummin GAA, (Round 2), Kilcummin V Dingle 14:00, Ref: Daniel Clifford
Venue: Milltown, (Round 2), Milltown/Castlemaine V Castleisland Desmonds 14:00, Ref: Denis Kennelly
Senior Football Division 2
Venue: Firies NS, (Round 2), Firies V Templenoe 14:00, Ref: Tom Walsh
Venue: J P O Sullivan Park (Laune Rangers), (Round 2), Laune Rangers V An Ghaeltacht 14:00, Ref: Donal Casey
Venue: Killeen (Na Gaeil), (Round 2), Na Gaeil V Listowel Emmets 14:00, Ref: Sean Joy
Venue: Glenflesk, (Round 2), Glenflesk V Glenbeigh-Glencar 14:00, Ref: John Michael Fitzgerald
Venue: Beaufort, (Round 2), Beaufort V Kenmare 14:00, Ref: Peter Curtin
Senior Football Division 3
Venue: Listry, (Round 2), Listry V Skelligs Rangers 14:00, Ref: Gerry Kelliher
Venue: John Mitchels , (Round 2), John Mitchels V Reenard 14:00, Ref: James Brosnan
Venue: Willie Walsh Park (Knocknagoshel), (Round 2), Knocknagoshel V Annascaul 14:00, Ref: Stephen Mulvihill Snr
Venue: Duagh, (Round 2), Ballydonoghue V Churchill 14:00, Ref: Mike Brosnan
Venue: Fossa, (Round 2), Fossa V Ardfert Football Club 15:00, Ref: Seamus Mulvihill
Senior Football Division 4
Venue: Cordal, (Round 2), Cordal V St Patrick's Blennerville 14:00, Ref: Tadgh Murphy
Venue: Ballinskelligs, (Round 2), St Michael's-Foilmore V Ballyduff 14:00, Ref: Gerard Murphy
Venue: Keel, (Round 2), Keel V Tarbert 14:00, Ref: Michael Moriarty
Venue: Mountcoal (St Senans), (Round 2), St Senan's V Sneem/Derrynane 14:00, Ref: George O Donnell
Venue: Bob Stack Park (Beale), (Round 2), Beale V Cromane 14:00, Ref: Jermiah Lynch
Venue: Castlegregory, (Round 2), Castlegregory GAA Club V Dr. Crokes 14:00, Ref: Eddie Barrett
Senior Football Division 5 Group A
Venue: Lispole, (Round 2), Lispole V Austin Stacks 14:00, Ref: Michael Hennessy
Venue: Finuge GAA Club, (Round 2), Finuge V Ballylongford 14:00, Ref: Maurice Murphy
Venue: Moyvane, (Round 2), Moyvane V Duagh 14:00, Ref: Gerard O Carroll
Senior Football Division 5 Group B
Venue: Jack Walsh Park (Asdee), (Round 2), Asdee V Glenflesk 14:00, Ref: John Hennessy
Venue: Waterville, (Round 2), Waterville Frank Caseys V Gneeveguilla 14:00, Ref: Michael Moriarty
Venue: Bishop Moynihan/Tim Lenihan Park (Rathmore), (Round 2), Rathmore V Kilgarvan 14:00, Ref: James O Connor
Senior Football Division 6
Venue: Strand Road (Kerins O Rahillys), (Round 2), Kerins O'Rahilly's V Milltown/Castlemaine 11:00, Ref: Johnny O Shea
Venue: Valentia, (Round 2), Valentia Young Islanders V Dr. Crokes 14:00, Ref: Brian O Sullivan
Venue: Killarney Legion , (Round 2), Killarney Legion V Tuosist 14:00, Ref: Tom McCarthy
Senior Football Division 1
Sat, 01 Apr,
Venue: Gneeveguilla, (Round 2), Dr. Crokes 1-14 Gneeveguilla 0-7
Venue: Strand Road (Kerins O Rahillys), (Round 2), Kerins O'Rahilly's 2-12 Ballymacelligott 1-12
Venue: Killarney Legion , (Round 2), Killarney Legion 1-10 Austin Stacks 0-12
Senior Football Division 2
Sat, 01 Apr,
Venue: Caherciveen, (Round 2), Currow 2-12 St Mary's 2-9
Senior Football Division 3
Sat, 01 Apr,
Venue: Pirc Na File (Brosna), (Round 2), Brosna 1-7 Dromid Pearses 0-7
Senior Football Division 6
Sat, 01 Apr,
Venue: Castleisland Desmonds, (Round 2), Firies 0-16 Castleisland Desmonds 2-7
Venue: Churchill, (Round 2), Beaufort 1-11 Churchill 1-8
Venue: Kilcummin GAA, (Round 2), Fossa 1-10 Kilcummin 0-11