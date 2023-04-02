Advertisement
Sport

Sunday local GAA fixtures & results

Apr 2, 2023 13:04 By radiokerrysport
Sunday local GAA fixtures & results Sunday local GAA fixtures & results
Share this article

Senior Football Division 1
Venue: Spa, (Round 2), Spa Killarney V Rathmore 14:00, Ref: Paul Hayes
Venue: Kilcummin GAA, (Round 2), Kilcummin V Dingle 14:00, Ref: Daniel Clifford
Venue: Milltown, (Round 2), Milltown/Castlemaine V Castleisland Desmonds 14:00, Ref: Denis Kennelly

Senior Football Division 2
Venue: Firies NS, (Round 2), Firies V Templenoe 14:00, Ref: Tom Walsh
Venue: J P O Sullivan Park (Laune Rangers), (Round 2), Laune Rangers V An Ghaeltacht 14:00, Ref: Donal Casey
Venue: Killeen (Na Gaeil), (Round 2), Na Gaeil V Listowel Emmets 14:00, Ref: Sean Joy
Venue: Glenflesk, (Round 2), Glenflesk V Glenbeigh-Glencar 14:00, Ref: John Michael Fitzgerald
Venue: Beaufort, (Round 2), Beaufort V Kenmare 14:00, Ref: Peter Curtin

Senior Football Division 3
Venue: Listry, (Round 2), Listry V Skelligs Rangers 14:00, Ref: Gerry Kelliher
Venue: John Mitchels , (Round 2), John Mitchels V Reenard 14:00, Ref: James Brosnan
Venue: Willie Walsh Park (Knocknagoshel), (Round 2), Knocknagoshel V Annascaul 14:00, Ref: Stephen Mulvihill Snr
Venue: Duagh, (Round 2), Ballydonoghue V Churchill 14:00, Ref: Mike Brosnan
Venue: Fossa, (Round 2), Fossa V Ardfert Football Club 15:00, Ref: Seamus Mulvihill

Advertisement

Senior Football Division 4
Venue: Cordal, (Round 2), Cordal V St Patrick's Blennerville 14:00, Ref: Tadgh Murphy
Venue: Ballinskelligs, (Round 2), St Michael's-Foilmore V Ballyduff 14:00, Ref: Gerard Murphy
Venue: Keel, (Round 2), Keel V Tarbert 14:00, Ref: Michael Moriarty
Venue: Mountcoal (St Senans), (Round 2), St Senan's V Sneem/Derrynane 14:00, Ref: George O Donnell
Venue: Bob Stack Park (Beale), (Round 2), Beale V Cromane 14:00, Ref: Jermiah Lynch
Venue: Castlegregory, (Round 2), Castlegregory GAA Club V Dr. Crokes 14:00, Ref: Eddie Barrett

Senior Football Division 5 Group A
Venue: Lispole, (Round 2), Lispole V Austin Stacks 14:00, Ref: Michael Hennessy
Venue: Finuge GAA Club, (Round 2), Finuge V Ballylongford 14:00, Ref: Maurice Murphy
Venue: Moyvane, (Round 2), Moyvane V Duagh 14:00, Ref: Gerard O Carroll

Senior Football Division 5 Group B
Venue: Jack Walsh Park (Asdee), (Round 2), Asdee V Glenflesk 14:00, Ref: John Hennessy
Venue: Waterville, (Round 2), Waterville Frank Caseys V Gneeveguilla 14:00, Ref: Michael Moriarty
Venue: Bishop Moynihan/Tim Lenihan Park (Rathmore), (Round 2), Rathmore V Kilgarvan 14:00, Ref: James O Connor

Advertisement

Senior Football Division 6
Venue: Strand Road (Kerins O Rahillys), (Round 2), Kerins O'Rahilly's V Milltown/Castlemaine 11:00, Ref: Johnny O Shea
Venue: Valentia, (Round 2), Valentia Young Islanders V Dr. Crokes 14:00, Ref: Brian O Sullivan
Venue: Killarney Legion , (Round 2), Killarney Legion V Tuosist 14:00, Ref: Tom McCarthy

Senior Football Division 1
Sat, 01 Apr,
Venue: Gneeveguilla, (Round 2), Dr. Crokes 1-14 Gneeveguilla 0-7
Venue: Strand Road (Kerins O Rahillys), (Round 2), Kerins O'Rahilly's 2-12 Ballymacelligott 1-12
Venue: Killarney Legion , (Round 2), Killarney Legion 1-10 Austin Stacks 0-12

Senior Football Division 2
Sat, 01 Apr,
Venue: Caherciveen, (Round 2), Currow 2-12 St Mary's 2-9

Advertisement

Senior Football Division 3
Sat, 01 Apr,
Venue: Pirc Na File (Brosna), (Round 2), Brosna 1-7 Dromid Pearses 0-7

Senior Football Division 6
Sat, 01 Apr,
Venue: Castleisland Desmonds, (Round 2), Firies 0-16 Castleisland Desmonds 2-7
Venue: Churchill, (Round 2), Beaufort 1-11 Churchill 1-8
Venue: Kilcummin GAA, (Round 2), Fossa 1-10 Kilcummin 0-11

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2023 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus