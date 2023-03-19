Advertisement
Sport

Sunday Local GAA Fixtures & Results

Mar 19, 2023 12:03 By radiokerrysport
Sunday Local GAA Fixtures & Results
GAELIC GAMES

Round 1 of the Credit Union County Senior Football Leagues continues today across the various divisions.

Home team first and all games are at 2 unless otherwise stated.

In Division 1
Dr. Crokes versus Kilcummin.

In Division 2
Currow versus Firies
Kenmare against St Mary's
Glenbeigh-Glencar take on Beaufort in Glenbeigh.

In Division 3
Reenard play Knocknagoshel
Ardfert Football Club face Listry
Dromid Pearses meet Fossa

In Division 4
Tarbert against St Senan's
Ballyduff take on Keel at 3pm.

In Division 5 Group A
Duagh play Lispole
Laune Rangers meet Finuge

In Division 5 Group B
Kilgarvan against Asdee
Gneeveguilla versus Rathmore

In Division 6
Dr. Crokes play Kerins O'Rahilly's at midday
At the same time, Milltown/Castlemaine meet Firies

Then again at 2...
Tuosist V Kilcummin
St Michael's-Foilmore meet Valentia Young Islanders
Castleisland Desmonds play Churchill

There are two games today in the County Minor Football League.

At 1 o'clock it's Keel/Listry versus Laune Rangers in Keel in Division 1.

In Division 2B, there was a midday start for Rathmore who are home to Dr. Crokes.

LADIES FOOTBALL

The Kerry A and B teams are up against Waterford this afternoon in their respective Round 3 fixtures in the Munster U16 Football Championship.

Ardmore is the venue for both games with the Kerry B team underway since midday and the A team in action from 2.

There are two games today in the Tralee/St Brendan's Under 13 League.
In Division 1
John Mitchels versus Austin Stacks is at 4pm

In Division 3
John Mitchels B take on Austin Stacks B and Ballymac B face Ardfert B - both at 3.

