Sunday Local GAA Fixtures & Results

GAELIC GAMES

Round 1 of the Credit Union County Senior Football Leagues continues today across the various divisions.

Home team first and all games are at 2 unless otherwise stated.

In Division 1

Dr. Crokes versus Kilcummin.

In Division 2

Currow versus Firies

Kenmare against St Mary's

Glenbeigh-Glencar take on Beaufort in Glenbeigh.

In Division 3

Reenard play Knocknagoshel

Ardfert Football Club face Listry

Dromid Pearses meet Fossa

In Division 4

Tarbert against St Senan's

Ballyduff take on Keel at 3pm.

In Division 5 Group A

Duagh play Lispole

Laune Rangers meet Finuge

In Division 5 Group B

Kilgarvan against Asdee

Gneeveguilla versus Rathmore

In Division 6

Dr. Crokes play Kerins O'Rahilly's at midday

At the same time, Milltown/Castlemaine meet Firies

Then again at 2...

Tuosist V Kilcummin

St Michael's-Foilmore meet Valentia Young Islanders

Castleisland Desmonds play Churchill

There are two games today in the County Minor Football League.

At 1 o'clock it's Keel/Listry versus Laune Rangers in Keel in Division 1.

In Division 2B, there was a midday start for Rathmore who are home to Dr. Crokes.

LADIES FOOTBALL

The Kerry A and B teams are up against Waterford this afternoon in their respective Round 3 fixtures in the Munster U16 Football Championship.

Ardmore is the venue for both games with the Kerry B team underway since midday and the A team in action from 2.

There are two games today in the Tralee/St Brendan's Under 13 League.

In Division 1

John Mitchels versus Austin Stacks is at 4pm

In Division 3

John Mitchels B take on Austin Stacks B and Ballymac B face Ardfert B - both at 3.