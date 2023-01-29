Sunday local GAA fixtures & results

East Kerry Senior Football League
Division 2 Round 1
Scartaglin v Kilgarvan in Cordal at 12
North Kerry Senior Football League
Sponsored by McCarthy Insurance Group
First named at home
Games at noon
Division 1 A Round 1
Duagh v Ballydonoghue
Beale v Desmonds
Division 1 B Round 1
St Senans v Listowel Emmets; in Crotta
Finuge v Ballyduff
Division 2 Round 1
Ballylongford v Asdee
Knocknagoshel v Tarbert
Tralee/St Brendan's Minor Football League
Austin Stacks home to Ballymac at 12
Munster 40x20 Handball
Junior A Singles quarter final
Sean Quirke, Kerry v Kavan O'Keeffe, Waterford at 1 in Glenbeigh
Allianz Cumman Na Mbunscoil Munster finals in Clarecastle
Girls
U11 singles Kelsey Sheahan
U13 singles Dawn Griffin
Boys
U11 singles Alex Sheehan
U13 singles Daire Harkin
U11 Doubles Dillon Donna and Daryl Clifford
U13 Doubles Seamus Moriarty and Cormac Clifford