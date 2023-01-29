Advertisement
Sport

Sunday local GAA fixtures & results

Jan 29, 2023 10:01 By radiokerrysport
Sunday local GAA fixtures & results
East Kerry Senior Football League
Division 2 Round 1
Scartaglin v Kilgarvan in Cordal at 12

North Kerry Senior Football League
Sponsored by McCarthy Insurance Group
First named at home
Games at noon

Division 1 A Round 1
Duagh v Ballydonoghue
Beale v Desmonds

Division 1 B Round 1
St Senans v Listowel Emmets; in Crotta
Finuge v Ballyduff

Division 2 Round 1
Ballylongford v Asdee
Knocknagoshel v Tarbert

Tralee/St Brendan's Minor Football League
Austin Stacks home to Ballymac at 12

Munster 40x20 Handball
Junior A Singles quarter final
Sean Quirke, Kerry v Kavan O'Keeffe, Waterford at 1 in Glenbeigh

Allianz Cumman Na Mbunscoil Munster finals in Clarecastle
Girls
U11 singles Kelsey Sheahan
U13 singles Dawn Griffin

Boys
U11 singles Alex Sheehan
U13 singles Daire Harkin

U11 Doubles Dillon Donna and Daryl Clifford
U13 Doubles Seamus Moriarty and Cormac Clifford

