Sunday Local GAA Fixtures & Results

Results
Division 1
Spa Killarney 1-15 St Mary's 2-6
Dr. Crokes 5-16 Ballymacelligott 1-11
Kerins O'Rahilly's 0-12 Kenmare Shamrocks 1-6
Division 2
Kilcummin 0-16 Listry 0-8
Laune Rangers 2-16 Annascaul 2-4
Division 3
Brosna 1-17 Reenard 0-18
St Senan's 2-10 Dromid Pearses 1-12
Division 4
Castlegregory GAA Club 2-14 Tarbert 2-11
Fossa 1-15 Knocknagoshel 3-9
Division 5
Finuge 3-13 Ballylongford 0-7
Waterville Frank Caseys 2-11 Moyvane 0-8
Sneem/Derrynane 4-14 Glenflesk 1-2
Division 6B
Dr. Crokes 2-16 Beaufort 1-14
Fixtures
Round 7 of the Credit Union County Senior Football League
All games are 2 o'clock unless stated otherwise.
Division 1
Gneeveguilla versus An Ghaeltacht 12pm
Killarney Legion host Dingle
Division 2
Glenbeigh-Glencar welcome Templenoe
John Mitchels entertain Na Gaeil
Beaufort host Milltown/Castlemaine at 2:30
Division 3
Firies are home to Ballydonoghue
Churchill welcome Skelligs Rangers
Dr. Crokes entertain Glenflesk
Currow host St Patrick's Blennerville at 3:30
Division 4
Cordal versus Austin Stacks is at one o'clock
Cromane host Scartaglin
Duagh take on Ardfert
Division 5
Kilgarvan welcome Ballyduff
Lispole entertain Laune Rangers
Division 6A
Castleisland Desmonds host Tuosist at 1:30
Kerins O'Rahilly's welcome Kenmare Shamrocks
St Michael's-Foilmore entertain Milltown/Castlemaine
Fossa are at home to Legion
Division 6B
Gneeveguilla host Dingle
LADIES FOOTBALL FIXTURES
Donal Curtin Cup
Round 6
Division 1
MKL Gaels v Killarney Legion - milltown 12 noon
Division 2
Chorca Dhuibhne v Na Gaeil in Gallarus 12 noon
Division 3
Quarter finals with extra time
Clounmacon/Moyvane v Annascaul/Castlegregory
In Clounmacon - 12 noon
Kilcummin v Listowel Emmets - 12 noon
Division 4
Kerins O'Rahillys v Southern Gaels B at Strand road 11am
U12 County League
Division 6
Castlegregory v Austin Stacks B at 4pm
U12 County League
Division 1
Castleisland Desmond's v MKL Gaels 4.30pm
U14 Non county player League Final
Division 2 B
Inbhear Scéine Gaels v Corca Dhuibhne 2pm