Sunday Local GAA Fixtures & Results

Results

Division 1

Spa Killarney 1-15 St Mary's 2-6

Dr. Crokes 5-16 Ballymacelligott 1-11

Kerins O'Rahilly's 0-12 Kenmare Shamrocks 1-6

Division 2

Kilcummin 0-16 Listry 0-8

Laune Rangers 2-16 Annascaul 2-4

Division 3

Brosna 1-17 Reenard 0-18

St Senan's 2-10 Dromid Pearses 1-12

Division 4

Castlegregory GAA Club 2-14 Tarbert 2-11

Fossa 1-15 Knocknagoshel 3-9

Division 5

Finuge 3-13 Ballylongford 0-7

Waterville Frank Caseys 2-11 Moyvane 0-8

Sneem/Derrynane 4-14 Glenflesk 1-2

Division 6B

Dr. Crokes 2-16 Beaufort 1-14

Fixtures

Round 7 of the Credit Union County Senior Football League

All games are 2 o'clock unless stated otherwise.

Division 1

Gneeveguilla versus An Ghaeltacht 12pm

Killarney Legion host Dingle

Division 2

Glenbeigh-Glencar welcome Templenoe

John Mitchels entertain Na Gaeil

Beaufort host Milltown/Castlemaine at 2:30

Division 3

Firies are home to Ballydonoghue

Churchill welcome Skelligs Rangers

Dr. Crokes entertain Glenflesk

Currow host St Patrick's Blennerville at 3:30

Division 4

Cordal versus Austin Stacks is at one o'clock

Cromane host Scartaglin

Duagh take on Ardfert

Division 5

Kilgarvan welcome Ballyduff

Lispole entertain Laune Rangers

Division 6A

Castleisland Desmonds host Tuosist at 1:30

Kerins O'Rahilly's welcome Kenmare Shamrocks

St Michael's-Foilmore entertain Milltown/Castlemaine

Fossa are at home to Legion

Division 6B

Gneeveguilla host Dingle

LADIES FOOTBALL FIXTURES

Donal Curtin Cup

Round 6

Division 1

MKL Gaels v Killarney Legion - milltown 12 noon

Division 2

Chorca Dhuibhne v Na Gaeil in Gallarus 12 noon

Division 3

Quarter finals with extra time

Clounmacon/Moyvane v Annascaul/Castlegregory

In Clounmacon - 12 noon

Kilcummin v Listowel Emmets - 12 noon

Division 4

Kerins O'Rahillys v Southern Gaels B at Strand road 11am

U12 County League

Division 6

Castlegregory v Austin Stacks B at 4pm

U12 County League

Division 1

Castleisland Desmond's v MKL Gaels 4.30pm

U14 Non county player League Final

Division 2 B

Inbhear Scéine Gaels v Corca Dhuibhne 2pm