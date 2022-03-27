Advertisement
Sport

Sunday Local GAA Fixtures/Results

Mar 27, 2022 12:03 By radiokerrysport
Sunday Local GAA Fixtures/Results
Senior Hurling League Division 1 Round 3

Causeway 1-14 Crotta O'Neill's 1-12
Kilmoyley G.A.A. had a Walk-Over against Dr. Crokes
Lixnaw 2-17 Tralee Parnells 4-11
Abbeydorney 3-15 Ballyheigue 0-12
Ballyduff 2-10 St Brendan's 0-12

Senior Football Division 1 Round 2
Rathmore 1-12 An Ghaeltacht 1-8

Senior Football Division 3 Round 1
Brosna 1-12 Ballydonoghue 1-8

Developmental League Division 1 Round 1
Keel 3-17 Austin Stacks 1-5

Developmental League Division 2 Round 1
Listowel Emmets 4-17 Spa Killarney 2-3
Ballymacelligott 2-10 John Mitchels 2-6

Developmental League Division 3 Round 1
Currow 2-10 Cordal 0-11
Reenard 3-15 Milltown/Castlemaine 2-4

Developmental League Division 4 Round 1
St Mary's 2-13 Skelligs Rangers 0-9
Annascaul 1-11 Fossa 0-12

Developmental League Division 5 Round 1
Moyvane 2-11 St Senan's 0-5

Developmental League Division 6 Round 1
St Patrick's Blennerville 2-12 Tarbert 2-11
Scartaglin 1-12 Duagh 0-11
Beaufort 2-10 Clounmacon 0-10

Mid Kerry Senior League - Dermot Twiss Memorial Cup sponsored by MKS Securities Killorglin Rd 7
Glenbeigh Glencar 0-09 Milltown Castlemaine 2-11

Senior Football Division 2 Round 1
Kilcummin V John Mitchels at 11:30 in Kilcummin

Senior Football Division 6A Round 1
Tuosist v St Michael's-Foilmore at 2:30 in Tousist

Developmental League Division 5 Round 1
Ardfert v An Ghaelteacht at 12:00 in Ardfert

Round 4 of the County Minor Football League
Division 1
Laune Rangers 1-11 Dr. Crokes 0-6
Austin Stacks 1-14 Kenmare 0-10

Division 2A
Churchill 1-13 Glenflesk 3-6

Division 2B
Listowel Emmets 4-17 Spa Killarney 0-7
Rathmore 5-18 Ballymacelligott 2-8

Division 4A
An Ghaeltacht W/O Kerins O'Rahilly's

Division 4B
Killarney Legion 3-15 Duagh 1-19
Annascaul/Lispole/Dingle 4-14 St Michael's-Foilmore 2-7
Glenbeigh/Glencar Cromane 1-13 St Senan's 0-10

Division 6A
Castlegregory GAA Club 4-8 Fossa 2-10

Division 6B
Tarbert 5-24 Sneem/Derrynane/Templenoe 1-3
Gneeveguilla 3-14 Na Gaeil 4-6

WOMEN'S FOOTBALL

U16 County League Div 2
Fossa 4-17
Rathmore 6-04

U14 non-county league Div 5b
Ballyduff 3-06
Brosna Knocknagashel 5-04

There are more games today in the U14 non county league with 4pm starts unless otherwise stated:

Division 1
Southern Gaels A v Abbeydorney
Fossa v Austin Stacks

Division 2
Kerins O'Rahillys v ISG. - Strand road
Na Geail v Beaufort - 4.30pm
Rathmore v Listowel Emmets - 2pm

Division 3
Dingle/Annascaul v Duagh
Moyvane v Laune Rangers 5.30

Division 4
Finuge St Senans v Ballymac in Finuge at 3.30

Division 5A
Spa v Legion B - 5.30

Donal Curtin Cup
Dingle v Kerins O'Rahillys - 12 noon
Beale v Southern Gaels B - 11am

North Kerry Ladies Football - Billy Kissane Meats Under 12 Division 3
Finuge/St Senans v Dingle Sunday 27th March @ 4-00pm in mountcoal

