Sunday Local GAA Fixtures/Results

Senior Hurling League Division 1 Round 3

Causeway 1-14 Crotta O'Neill's 1-12

Kilmoyley G.A.A. had a Walk-Over against Dr. Crokes

Lixnaw 2-17 Tralee Parnells 4-11

Abbeydorney 3-15 Ballyheigue 0-12

Ballyduff 2-10 St Brendan's 0-12

Senior Football Division 1 Round 2

Rathmore 1-12 An Ghaeltacht 1-8

Advertisement

Senior Football Division 3 Round 1

Brosna 1-12 Ballydonoghue 1-8

Developmental League Division 1 Round 1

Keel 3-17 Austin Stacks 1-5

Developmental League Division 2 Round 1

Listowel Emmets 4-17 Spa Killarney 2-3

Ballymacelligott 2-10 John Mitchels 2-6

Advertisement

Developmental League Division 3 Round 1

Currow 2-10 Cordal 0-11

Reenard 3-15 Milltown/Castlemaine 2-4

Developmental League Division 4 Round 1

St Mary's 2-13 Skelligs Rangers 0-9

Annascaul 1-11 Fossa 0-12

Developmental League Division 5 Round 1

Moyvane 2-11 St Senan's 0-5

Advertisement

Developmental League Division 6 Round 1

St Patrick's Blennerville 2-12 Tarbert 2-11

Scartaglin 1-12 Duagh 0-11

Beaufort 2-10 Clounmacon 0-10

Mid Kerry Senior League - Dermot Twiss Memorial Cup sponsored by MKS Securities Killorglin Rd 7

Glenbeigh Glencar 0-09 Milltown Castlemaine 2-11

Senior Football Division 2 Round 1

Kilcummin V John Mitchels at 11:30 in Kilcummin

Advertisement

Senior Football Division 6A Round 1

Tuosist v St Michael's-Foilmore at 2:30 in Tousist

Developmental League Division 5 Round 1

Ardfert v An Ghaelteacht at 12:00 in Ardfert

Round 4 of the County Minor Football League

Division 1

Laune Rangers 1-11 Dr. Crokes 0-6

Austin Stacks 1-14 Kenmare 0-10

Advertisement

Division 2A

Churchill 1-13 Glenflesk 3-6

Division 2B

Listowel Emmets 4-17 Spa Killarney 0-7

Rathmore 5-18 Ballymacelligott 2-8

Division 4A

An Ghaeltacht W/O Kerins O'Rahilly's

Division 4B

Killarney Legion 3-15 Duagh 1-19

Annascaul/Lispole/Dingle 4-14 St Michael's-Foilmore 2-7

Glenbeigh/Glencar Cromane 1-13 St Senan's 0-10

Division 6A

Castlegregory GAA Club 4-8 Fossa 2-10

Division 6B

Tarbert 5-24 Sneem/Derrynane/Templenoe 1-3

Gneeveguilla 3-14 Na Gaeil 4-6

WOMEN'S FOOTBALL

U16 County League Div 2

Fossa 4-17

Rathmore 6-04

U14 non-county league Div 5b

Ballyduff 3-06

Brosna Knocknagashel 5-04

There are more games today in the U14 non county league with 4pm starts unless otherwise stated:

Division 1

Southern Gaels A v Abbeydorney

Fossa v Austin Stacks

Division 2

Kerins O'Rahillys v ISG. - Strand road

Na Geail v Beaufort - 4.30pm

Rathmore v Listowel Emmets - 2pm

Division 3

Dingle/Annascaul v Duagh

Moyvane v Laune Rangers 5.30

Division 4

Finuge St Senans v Ballymac in Finuge at 3.30

Division 5A

Spa v Legion B - 5.30

Donal Curtin Cup

Dingle v Kerins O'Rahillys - 12 noon

Beale v Southern Gaels B - 11am

North Kerry Ladies Football - Billy Kissane Meats Under 12 Division 3

Finuge/St Senans v Dingle Sunday 27th March @ 4-00pm in mountcoal