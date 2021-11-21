Advertisement
Sport

Sunday Local GAA Fixtures & Results

Nov 21, 2021 13:11 By radiokerrysport
Bernard O Callaghan Senior Championship 2021 Sponsored by McMunns Bar and Restaurant Ballybunion

First team at home:
Finuge v St Senans at 2.30pm
Moyvane v Castleisland Desmonds at 2.30pm

North Kerry Minor Championship 2021 Sponsored by O Connor Hardware and Farm Supplies Duagh

Quarter Finals
All at 11.30am (Finish on the day)
11.30 am
Knocknagoshel/Brosna/Duagh v Beale/Finuge –Venue: Mountcoal.
St Senans v Tarbert – Venue Duagh
Moyvane v Ballyduff – Venue: Asdee
Emmets v Ballydonoghue/Asdee/Ballylongford – Venue: Knockanure

Tatler Jack sponsored Under 17 East Kerry C Championship.

Rathmore v Gneeveguilla at 12pm

Also just after starting in Round 2 of the Tatler Jack East Kerry Under 17 Championship it's:

All at 12pm with first team at home:

Currow v Dr Crokes
Spa v Glenflesk
Kilcummin v Firies
Kenmare/Kilgarvan v Fossa

Kellihers Toyota Tralee Central Region Under 17s Division 1 Final

Ardfert v Laune Rangers at John Mitchels Complex at 12pm

