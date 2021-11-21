Sunday Local GAA Fixtures & Results

Bernard O Callaghan Senior Championship 2021 Sponsored by McMunns Bar and Restaurant Ballybunion
First team at home:
Finuge v St Senans at 2.30pm
Moyvane v Castleisland Desmonds at 2.30pm
North Kerry Minor Championship 2021 Sponsored by O Connor Hardware and Farm Supplies Duagh
Quarter Finals
All at 11.30am (Finish on the day)
Knocknagoshel/Brosna/Duagh v Beale/Finuge –Venue: Mountcoal.
St Senans v Tarbert – Venue Duagh
Moyvane v Ballyduff – Venue: Asdee
Emmets v Ballydonoghue/Asdee/Ballylongford – Venue: Knockanure
Tatler Jack sponsored Under 17 East Kerry C Championship.
Rathmore v Gneeveguilla at 12pm
Also just after starting in Round 2 of the Tatler Jack East Kerry Under 17 Championship it's:
All at 12pm with first team at home:
Currow v Dr Crokes
Spa v Glenflesk
Kilcummin v Firies
Kenmare/Kilgarvan v Fossa
Kellihers Toyota Tralee Central Region Under 17s Division 1 Final
Ardfert v Laune Rangers at John Mitchels Complex at 12pm