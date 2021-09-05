Advertisement
Sport

Sunday Local GAA Fixtures & Results

Sep 5, 2021 12:09 By radiokerrysport
Sunday Local GAA Fixtures & Results
Results

County Senior Hurling Semi-Final
Kilmoyley 0-17 Lixnaw 0-16

Intermediate Football Championship Round 1
Group 3
Glenbeigh-Glencar 2-9 Currow 0-8

Junior Premier Football Championship Round 1

Group 1
Keel 0-13 St Patrick's Blennerville 0-11

Junior Football Championship Round 1

Group 4
Knocknagoshel 2-14 Duagh 1-12

Minor Hurling Championship Semi Final
St Brendan's 3-17 Ballyheigue 1-17

Ladies Football

Terrys Butchers Oakpark Ladies Football

Under 14 Division 2
Listowel Emmetts 3-05 v Corca Dhuibhne 6-04
Ballymac 3-03 v Na Gaeil 3-10

Division 3
Dingle/Annascaul 1-10 Moyvane 5-07

U12 Division 2
Abbeydorney 2-09
MKL Gaels 2-09

U12 Division 3
Dingle 1-04
Churchill 5-12

U18 Division 4 Semi final
ISG 2-09
Beaufort 4-06

Fixtures

County Senior Hurling Semi-Final
Causeway v St Brendan's Ardfert at 2pm in Austin Stack Park, Tralee

Minor Hurling Championship Semi Final
Ballyduff V Lixnaw at 5pm in Causeway

2020 Co Intermediate Football Championship Semi-Finals

Castleisland Desmonds v Spa Killarney at 2.30pm in Kilcummin
Na Gaeil v Beaufort at 4pm in Fitzgerald Stadium

2020 Co Junior Premier Football Championship Final

Gneeveguilla v Ballydonoghue at 6pm in Austin Stack Park, Tralee

2021 Senior Club Football Championship Round 1

Group 1
Austin Stacks v Killarney Legion at 2.30pm in Castleisland
Kerins O'Rahilly's v Dingle in Annascaul

Group 2
Templenoe v Kenmare Shamrocks at 1.30pm in Dr. Crokes

2021 Intermediate Football Championship Round 1

Group 4
Laune Rangers v An Ghaeltacht at 2.30pm in Keel

2021 Junior Premier Football Championship Round 1

Group 1
Annascaul v Brosna at 2.30 in Blennerville

Group 2
Listry v Ballymacelligott at 2.30 in Cordal

Group 4
St Michael's-Foilmore v Listowel Emmets at 2.30 in Farranfore

2021 Junior Football Championship Round 1

Group 1
Kilgarvan v Beale at 2.30 in Kilgarvan

Group 3
Lispole v Cordal at 2.30 in Lispole

Group 4
Scartaglin v Tarbert at 2.30 in Scartaglin

Senior Football League Division 4 Final/Play-offs
(Promotion Play-off)
Castlegregory v Skellig Rangers at 2pm in Laune Rangers

Keanes SuperValu Minor Football League Division 5
Keel/Listry v Knock/Brosna/Duagh at 11:30 in Keel

Keanes SuperValu Minor Football League Division 8 Final
Currow v Gneeveguilla at 6pm in Scartaglin

South Kerry Under 13 Series Round 2
St. Marys/Reenard v Sneem/Derrynane at 5pm in the Lower Field, Reenard

Templenoe/Tousist v St. Michaels/Foilmore at 5.30pm in Templenoe

