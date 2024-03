Sunday local GAA fixtures & results

Keane's SuperValu Keane's SuperValu MFL Division 1B

TEAM PLD WON DRAW LOST FOR AGAINST DIFF POINTS

Dr. Crokes 4 4 0 0 75 51 24 8

Kenmare Shamrocks 3 3 0 0 61 27 34 6

Ballymacelligott 2 1 0 1 38 21 17 2

Laune Rangers 3 1 0 2 33 47 -14 2

John Mitchels 2 0 0 2 17 35 -18 0

Keel/Listry 4 0 0 4 41 84 -43 0

Keane's SuperValu Keane's SuperValu MFL Division 3A

TEAM PLD WON DRAW LOST FOR AGAINST DIFF POINTS

Milltown/Castlemaine 3 2 0 1 49 32 17 4

Na Gaeil 2 2 0 0 29 17 12 4

Churchill 4 2 0 2 57 46 11 4

Glenflesk 3 2 0 1 41 30 11 4

Kilcummin 3 1 0 2 31 49 -18 2

St Mls/F'more/Skellig/Valentia 3 0 0 3 30 63 -33 0

Keane's SuperValu Keane's SuperValu MFL Division 3B

TEAM PLD WON DRAW LOST FOR AGAINST DIFF POINTS

Ballyduff 4 3 0 1 95 42 53 6

Cordal 4 3 0 1 74 71 3 6

Sneem/ Derrynane/ Templenoe/ Tuosist 3 2 0 1 48 49 -1 4

Firies 4 2 0 2 51 55 -4 4

Kerins O'Rahillys/St Pats 3 1 0 2 49 61 -12 2

St Senan's 4 0 0 4 55 94 -39 0

Advertisement

Keane's SuperValu Keane's SuperValu MFL Division 5A

TEAM PLD WON DRAW LOST FOR AGAINST DIFF POINTS

Ardfert Football Club 3 3 0 0 77 31 46 6

Finuge 3 1 1 1 51 39 12 3

Currow 2 1 0 1 28 60 -32 2

Moyvane 1 0 1 0 10 10 0 1

Beale 1 0 0 1 10 13 -3 0

Beaufort 2 0 0 2 25 48 -23 0

Keane's SuperValu Keane's SuperValu MFL Division 7

TEAM PLD WON DRAW LOST FOR AGAINST DIFF POINTS

Dromid/Waterville 4 3 1 0 77 52 25 7

Gneeveguilla 4 1 2 1 61 57 4 4

Dingle 3 1 1 1 50 37 13 3

Desmonds/Scartaglen 3 1 0 2 51 50 1 2

Castlegregory GAA Club 2 1 0 1 28 38 -10 2

Glenbeigh/Glencar Cromane 2 0 0 2 18 51 -33 0

Credit Union Credit Union SHL Division 1

TEAM PLD WON DRAW LOST FOR AGAINST DIFF POINTS

Ballyduff 1 1 0 0 29 8 21 2

Kilmoyley G.A.A. 1 1 0 0 17 14 3 2

Tralee Parnells 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

Causeway 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

Ballyheigue 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

Lixnaw 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

St Brendan's 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

Crotta O`Neill's 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

Abbeydorney 1 0 0 1 14 17 -3 0

Dr. Crokes 1 0 0 1 8 29 -21 0

Advertisement

Keane's SuperValu Keane's SuperValu MFL Division 1B, Venue: Dr Crokes GAA Grounds, (Round 4), Dr. Crokes 2-17 Keel/Listry 0-17

Keane's SuperValu Keane's SuperValu MFL Division 3A, Venue: Churchill, (Round 4), Churchill 2-15 St Mls/F'more/Skellig/Valentia 0-7

Keane's SuperValu Keane's SuperValu MFL Division 3A, Venue: Milltown, (Round 4), Glenflesk 1-12 Milltown/Castlemaine 0-8

Keane's SuperValu Keane's SuperValu MFL Division 3A, Venue: Kilcummin GAA, (Round 4), Na Gaeil 2-11 Kilcummin 0-6

Keane's SuperValu Keane's SuperValu MFL Division 3B, Venue: Mountcoal (St Senans), (Round 4), Cordal 3-18 St Senan's 3-7

Keane's SuperValu Keane's SuperValu MFL Division 3B, Venue: Firies NS, (Round 4), Firies 3-12 Ballyduff 1-7

Keane's SuperValu Keane's SuperValu MFL Division 5A, Venue: Bob Stack Park (Beale), (Round 4), Ardfert Football Club 1-10 Beale 1-7

Keane's SuperValu Keane's SuperValu MFL Division 7, Venue: Castleisland Desmonds, (Round 4), Gneeveguilla 5-6 Desmonds/Scartaglen 1-8

Keane's SuperValu Keane's SuperValu MFL Division 7, Venue: Dingle, (Round 4), Dromid/Waterville 4-8 Dingle 2-11

Credit Union Credit Union SHL Division 1, Venue: Ballyduff, (Round 1), Ballyduff 3-20 Dr. Crokes 0-8

Credit Union Credit Union SHL Division 1, Venue: Abbeydorney, (Round 1), Kilmoyley G.A.A. 0-17 Abbeydorney 0-14

Today:

Advertisement

Credit Union Senior Hurling League

Division 1

Games at noon

First named at home

Ballyheigue V Tralee Parnells

Lixnaw V Crotta O'Neill's

Causeway V St Brendan's

Keane's SuperValu Minor Football League

First named at home

Division 5B

Fossa V Knocknagoshel/Brosna 12:30

Renard/ St. Marys/ Valentia V Tarbert/Ballylongford 2:00

Advertisement

Division 8

Kenmare Shamrocks V Listowel Emmets 11:00

Austin Stacks V Kilcummin 11:00

East Kerry Senior League Finals

Sponsored By Frank Doran www.safeguardsecuity.ie

Advertisement

Division 1

Glenflesk home to Killarney Legion @ 2

Division 2

Listry host Cordal @ noon

Winner on the day in both games

Mid Kerry Senior League final sponsored by MKS Securities Killorglin

In Beaufort at 2

Milltown Castlemaine v Beaufort

Must finish on the day