Sunday Local GAA Fixtures & Results

Munster Junior B Football Semi Final
CLG Lios Poil (Kerry) 2:11 (17) St Oliver Plunketts (Cork) 3:15 (24)
Advertisement
Tralee/St Brendan's Senior League sponsored by Lee Strand
Round 2
Churchill 3-09
Advertisement
Ballymac 0-15
Na Gaeil v Austin Stacks wasn't played due to unplayable pitch.
Advertisement
North Kerry Senior Leagues Sponsored by McCarthy Insurance Group
Division 1 A Round 4
Beale 1.07 v Brosna 1.08
Duagh 3.11 v Desmonds 2.12
Ballydonghue bye
Division 1 B Round 3
Moyvane 1.08 v St.Senans 0.09
Advertisement
East Kerry Senior League
Division 1A
Rathmore 1-10 (13) Fossa 0-12
Legion 3-13 (22) Gneeveguilla 0-9
Division 1A
Rathmore 1-10 (13) Fossa 0-12
Legion 3-13 (22) Gneeveguilla 0-9
Division 1B
Spa 3-10 (19) Kilcummin 3-07(16)
Glenflesk 3-13 (22) Firies 1-12 (15)
Legion 3-13 (22) Gneeveguilla 0-9
Spa 3-10 (19) Kilcummin 3-07(16)
Glenflesk 3-13 (22) Firies 1-12 (15)
Legion 3-13 (22) Gneeveguilla 0-9
Advertisement
Division 2
Listry 0-19 Scartaglen 0-04
Listry 0-19 Scartaglen 0-04
Mid Kerry Senior League (Dermot Twiss Memorial Cup) sponsored by MKS Securities Killorglin
Milltown/Castlemaine 0-17 Glenbeigh/Glencar 2-09
Laune Rangers 2-17 Cromane 0-03