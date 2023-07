Sunday local GAA fixtures and results

Credit Union Senior Football League

Division 6

2-13 Fossa V Tuosist 3-10

TODAY:

Senior Football League

Division 1 Relegation Play-Off

Venue: Austin Stack Park

Austin Stacks V Kerins O'Rahilly's 1:00

Division 6

First named at home

Churchill V Milltown/Castlemaine 12:30

Firies V Dr. Crokes 2:00

Development League

Division 3 Shield Final

Venue: Cromane

Listowel Emmets V Reenard 12:00

Ladies County U18 Football League

Dr Crokes v Cromane, 6



Ladies County U16 Football League

Beale v Laune Rangers, 12

Ladies County U14 Football League

Southern Gaels v Castleisland Desmonds, 7 Foilmore

Scartaglen v Austin Stacks, 5

Abbeydorney v Cromane 7,

Killarney Legion v Churchill, 7



Kelliher's Toyota Tralee Central Region under 13's football competition

All games at 7.

Div. 1

Austin Stacks welcome Ardfert

John Mitchel's host Na Gaeil

Div. 2

Milltown/Castlemaine face Glenbeigh/Glencar/Cromane

Annascaul/Lispole are up against Ballymacelligott

Div. 3

Sneem/Derrynane/Templenoe/Tuosist meet Dromid/Waterville

Laune Rangers welcome An Ghaeltacht

Div. 4

Churchill are up against Dingle

Div. 5

Desmond’s play St. Pat's, Blennerville

St. Mary's/Renard/Valentia face Castlegregory

Div. 6

Na Gaeil B host Austin Stacks B

Milltown/Castlemaine B play Glenbeigh/Glencar/ Cromane B

Div. 7

Laune Rangers B are up against Kerins O’Rahillys B

In Under 15 Div 5A

Austin Stacks B host Laune Rangers B

Throw in at 6.30