Sunday local GAA fixtures and results

Credit Union Senior Football League

Division 2; Firies 2-14 Kenmare 2-7

Division 3; Reenard 0-12 Annascaul 0-7

Div 5 Phase 2 Gr A; Lispole 3-12 Scartaglin 2-5

Division 6; Fossa 3-14 Castleisland Desmonds 3-8

Credit Union Senior Football Division 2

TEAM PLD WON DRAW LOST FOR AGAINST DIFF POINTS

An Ghaeltacht 11 7 3 1 166 143 23 17

Laune Rangers 10 6 3 1 171 140 31 15

Glenflesk 10 7 1 2 179 155 24 15

Na Gaeil 10 5 2 3 132 120 12 12

Templenoe 10 5 2 3 139 146 -7 12

Kenmare Shamrocks 11 5 1 5 171 158 13 11

Glenbeigh-Glencar 10 5 1 4 138 131 7 11

Beaufort 10 4 3 3 142 138 4 11

Listowel Emmets 11 4 1 6 148 155 -7 9

Firies 11 3 2 6 153 171 -18 8

Currow 10 1 0 9 134 185 -51 2

St Mary's 10 0 1 9 142 173 -31 1

Advertisement

Credit Union Senior Football Division 3

TEAM PLD WON DRAW LOST FOR AGAINST DIFF POINTS

Ardfert Football Club 10 7 1 2 174 129 45 15

John Mitchels 10 7 0 3 159 111 48 14

Reenard 11 6 1 4 142 134 8 13

Ballydonoghue 10 5 2 3 178 157 21 12

Churchill 10 6 0 4 143 136 7 12

Listry 10 5 2 3 126 127 -1 12

Fossa 9 5 1 3 148 131 17 11

Annascaul 11 5 1 5 155 152 3 11

Knocknagoshel 10 3 3 4 119 125 -6 9

Brosna 9 2 2 5 112 122 -10 6

Skelligs Rangers 10 2 1 7 105 137 -32 5

Piarsaigh Na Dromoda 10 0 0 10 122 222 -100 0

Credit Union Senior Football Division 6

TEAM PLD WON DRAW LOST FOR AGAINST DIFF POINTS

Valentia Young Islanders 10 9 0 1 168 93 75 18

Firies 9 7 1 1 164 134 30 15

Fossa 10 7 1 2 158 132 26 15

Kerins O`Rahilly's 10 6 0 4 168 146 22 12

Dr. Crokes 10 5 2 3 148 141 7 12

Beaufort 9 5 2 2 130 128 2 12

Milltown/Castlemaine 10 5 0 5 147 142 5 10

Kilcummin 10 4 1 5 155 138 17 9

Desmonds 10 3 1 6 133 130 3 7

St Michael's-Foilmore 10 3 1 6 138 156 -18 7

Killarney Legion 10 2 3 5 139 166 -27 7

Tuosist 10 1 1 8 130 215 -85 3

Churchill 10 0 1 9 130 187 -57 1

Credit Union SFL Div 5 Phase 2 Gr A

TEAM PLD WON DRAW LOST FOR AGAINST DIFF POINTS

Lispole 10 9 0 1 119 78 41 18

Waterville 9 8 0 1 142 83 59 16

Scartaglin 10 6 1 3 160 108 52 13

Moyvane 9 5 2 2 136 109 27 12

Finuge 9 4 3 2 123 116 7 11

Kilgarvan 9 5 0 4 81 91 -10 10

Duagh 10 5 0 5 155 116 39 10

Asdee 10 3 0 7 97 128 -31 6

Glenflesk 4 1 0 3 37 76 -39 2

Laune Rangers 4 0 1 3 50 65 -15 1

Austin Stacks 4 0 1 3 28 62 -34 1

Gneeveguilla 4 0 0 4 42 66 -24 0

Rathmore 4 0 0 4 34 69 -35 0

Ballylongford 4 0 0 4 23 60 -37 0

Advertisement

TODAY:

Senior Football

First named at home

Games at 2 unless otherwise stated

Division 1

Spa Killarney V Ballymacelligott

Gneeveguilla V Austin Stacks

Kilcummin V Rathmore

Milltown/Castlemaine V Dr. Crokes

Kerins O'Rahilly's V Killarney Legion

Castleisland Desmonds V Dingle

Advertisement

Division 2

St Mary's V Glenbeigh-Glencar 12:00

Laune Rangers V Currow

Na Gaeil V Templenoe

Glenflesk V Beaufort

Division 3

Ballydonoghue V Brosna

Fossa V Churchill

Listry V Dromid Pearses

Advertisement

Division 4

Cordal V Cromane

St Michael's-Foilmore V Dr. Crokes

Keel V St Patrick's Blennerville

Sneem/Derrynane V Tarbert

Beale V Castlegregory

Div 5 Phase 2 Gr A

Moyvane V Waterville Frank Caseys

Finuge V Kilgarvan

Division 6

Firies V Valentia Young Islanders 1:00

Tuosist V Beaufort

Keane's SuperValu Minor Hurling County Championship

Quarter Finals

First named at home

Firies V Crotta/Kilmoyley 11:00

Ballyheigue V St Brendan's 12:00

Causeway/Abbeydorney V Tralee Parnells 12:00

Lixnaw V Ballyduff 12:00

Advertisement

Ladies County U14 Football League

Div 2

Corca Dhuibhne v Abbeydorney 4

Cromane v Scartaglen 6

Div 5

Na Gaeil v Firies 6

Div 6

MKL B v ISG B 6:30

Southern Gaels B v Rathmore 11

Ballymac v Listowel Emmets B

Div 8

Spa v Tarbert 7

Div 9

Finuge St Senans v John Mitchels B 4

Kelliher's Toyota Tralee Central Region under 13's football competition

All games at 7

Div. 1

Na Gaeil welcome Austin Stacks

Ardfert host John Mitchel's.

Div. 2

Glenbeigh/Glencar/Cromane face Annascaul/Lispole

Div. 3

Dromid/Waterville meet Laune Rangers

Div. 4

John Mitchel's B are up against Churchill

St. Michaels/Foilmore/Skellig welcome Kerins O'Rahilly's

Div. 5

St. Pat's, Blennerville face St. Mary's/Renard/Valentia

Div. 6

Austin Stacks B host Milltown/Castlemaine B

Div. 7

Ardfert B are up against Laune Rangers B