Sunday local GAA fixtures and results

Jul 9, 2023 10:07 By radiokerrysport
Sunday local GAA fixtures and results
Credit Union Senior Football League

Division 2; Firies 2-14 Kenmare 2-7
Division 3; Reenard 0-12 Annascaul 0-7
Div 5 Phase 2 Gr A; Lispole 3-12 Scartaglin 2-5
Division 6; Fossa 3-14 Castleisland Desmonds 3-8

Credit Union Senior Football Division 2
TEAM PLD WON DRAW LOST FOR AGAINST DIFF POINTS
An Ghaeltacht 11 7 3 1 166 143 23 17
Laune Rangers 10 6 3 1 171 140 31 15
Glenflesk 10 7 1 2 179 155 24 15
Na Gaeil 10 5 2 3 132 120 12 12
Templenoe 10 5 2 3 139 146 -7 12
Kenmare Shamrocks 11 5 1 5 171 158 13 11
Glenbeigh-Glencar 10 5 1 4 138 131 7 11
Beaufort 10 4 3 3 142 138 4 11
Listowel Emmets 11 4 1 6 148 155 -7 9
Firies 11 3 2 6 153 171 -18 8
Currow 10 1 0 9 134 185 -51 2
St Mary's 10 0 1 9 142 173 -31 1

Credit Union Senior Football Division 3
TEAM PLD WON DRAW LOST FOR AGAINST DIFF POINTS
Ardfert Football Club 10 7 1 2 174 129 45 15
John Mitchels 10 7 0 3 159 111 48 14
Reenard 11 6 1 4 142 134 8 13
Ballydonoghue 10 5 2 3 178 157 21 12
Churchill 10 6 0 4 143 136 7 12
Listry 10 5 2 3 126 127 -1 12
Fossa 9 5 1 3 148 131 17 11
Annascaul 11 5 1 5 155 152 3 11
Knocknagoshel 10 3 3 4 119 125 -6 9
Brosna 9 2 2 5 112 122 -10 6
Skelligs Rangers 10 2 1 7 105 137 -32 5
Piarsaigh Na Dromoda 10 0 0 10 122 222 -100 0

Credit Union Senior Football Division 6
TEAM PLD WON DRAW LOST FOR AGAINST DIFF POINTS
Valentia Young Islanders 10 9 0 1 168 93 75 18
Firies 9 7 1 1 164 134 30 15
Fossa 10 7 1 2 158 132 26 15
Kerins O`Rahilly's 10 6 0 4 168 146 22 12
Dr. Crokes 10 5 2 3 148 141 7 12
Beaufort 9 5 2 2 130 128 2 12
Milltown/Castlemaine 10 5 0 5 147 142 5 10
Kilcummin 10 4 1 5 155 138 17 9
Desmonds 10 3 1 6 133 130 3 7
St Michael's-Foilmore 10 3 1 6 138 156 -18 7
Killarney Legion 10 2 3 5 139 166 -27 7
Tuosist 10 1 1 8 130 215 -85 3
Churchill 10 0 1 9 130 187 -57 1

Credit Union SFL Div 5 Phase 2 Gr A
TEAM PLD WON DRAW LOST FOR AGAINST DIFF POINTS
Lispole 10 9 0 1 119 78 41 18
Waterville 9 8 0 1 142 83 59 16
Scartaglin 10 6 1 3 160 108 52 13
Moyvane 9 5 2 2 136 109 27 12
Finuge 9 4 3 2 123 116 7 11
Kilgarvan 9 5 0 4 81 91 -10 10
Duagh 10 5 0 5 155 116 39 10
Asdee 10 3 0 7 97 128 -31 6
Glenflesk 4 1 0 3 37 76 -39 2
Laune Rangers 4 0 1 3 50 65 -15 1
Austin Stacks 4 0 1 3 28 62 -34 1
Gneeveguilla 4 0 0 4 42 66 -24 0
Rathmore 4 0 0 4 34 69 -35 0
Ballylongford 4 0 0 4 23 60 -37 0

TODAY:

Senior Football

First named at home
Games at 2 unless otherwise stated
Division 1
Spa Killarney V Ballymacelligott
Gneeveguilla V Austin Stacks
Kilcummin V Rathmore
Milltown/Castlemaine V Dr. Crokes
Kerins O'Rahilly's V Killarney Legion
Castleisland Desmonds V Dingle

Division 2

St Mary's V Glenbeigh-Glencar 12:00
Laune Rangers V Currow
Na Gaeil V Templenoe
Glenflesk V Beaufort

Division 3
Ballydonoghue V Brosna
Fossa V Churchill
Listry V Dromid Pearses

Division 4
Cordal V Cromane
St Michael's-Foilmore V Dr. Crokes
Keel V St Patrick's Blennerville
Sneem/Derrynane V Tarbert
Beale V Castlegregory
Div 5 Phase 2 Gr A
Moyvane V Waterville Frank Caseys
Finuge V Kilgarvan

Division 6
Firies V Valentia Young Islanders 1:00
Tuosist V Beaufort

Keane's SuperValu Minor Hurling County Championship
Quarter Finals
First named at home
Firies V Crotta/Kilmoyley 11:00
Ballyheigue V St Brendan's 12:00
Causeway/Abbeydorney V Tralee Parnells 12:00
Lixnaw V Ballyduff 12:00

Ladies County U14 Football League

Div 2
Corca Dhuibhne v Abbeydorney 4
Cromane v Scartaglen 6

Div 5
Na Gaeil v Firies 6

Div 6
MKL B v ISG B 6:30
Southern Gaels B v Rathmore 11
Ballymac v Listowel Emmets B

Div 8
Spa v Tarbert 7

Div 9
Finuge St Senans v John Mitchels B 4

Kelliher's Toyota Tralee Central Region under 13's football competition
All games at 7

Div. 1
Na Gaeil welcome Austin Stacks
Ardfert host John Mitchel's.

Div. 2
Glenbeigh/Glencar/Cromane face Annascaul/Lispole

Div. 3
Dromid/Waterville meet Laune Rangers

Div. 4
John Mitchel's B are up against Churchill
St. Michaels/Foilmore/Skellig welcome Kerins O'Rahilly's

Div. 5
St. Pat's, Blennerville face St. Mary's/Renard/Valentia

Div. 6
Austin Stacks B host Milltown/Castlemaine B

Div. 7
Ardfert B are up against Laune Rangers B

