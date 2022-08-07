Sunday Club Football Championship Results

Kerry Petroleum Senior Club Championship
GROUP B Round 1
Kerins O’Rahilly’s 0-23 Dr Crokes 1-16
Austin Stacks 1-8 Templenoe 2-12
Kerry Petroleum Intermediate Championship
GROUP 1
Ballydonoghue 1-11 Gneeveguilla 1-12
GROUP 3
An Ghaeltacht 0-09 Glenbeigh-Glencar 0-10
Junior Premier Football Championship
GROUP 3 Round 2
Ballymacelligott 0-11 Waterville Frank Caseys 1-07
Junior Football Championship (Round 2)
GROUP 2
Ballylongford 6-18 Cordal 0-06
Lispole 3-11 Sneem/Derrynane 4-10
GROUP 4
Kilgarvan 2-15 Duagh 3-14