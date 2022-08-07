Advertisement
Sport

Sunday Club Football Championship Results

Aug 7, 2022 18:08 By radiokerrysport
Sunday Club Football Championship Results
Kerry Petroleum Senior Club Championship

GROUP B Round 1
Kerins O’Rahilly’s 0-23 Dr Crokes 1-16
Austin Stacks 1-8 Templenoe 2-12

Kerry Petroleum Intermediate Championship

GROUP 1
Ballydonoghue 1-11 Gneeveguilla 1-12

GROUP 3
An Ghaeltacht 0-09 Glenbeigh-Glencar 0-10

Junior Premier Football Championship

GROUP 3 Round 2
Ballymacelligott 0-11 Waterville Frank Caseys 1-07

Junior Football Championship (Round 2)

GROUP 2
Ballylongford 6-18 Cordal 0-06
Lispole 3-11 Sneem/Derrynane 4-10

GROUP 4
Kilgarvan 2-15 Duagh 3-14

