Sunday afternoon local GAA results

Apr 21, 2024 14:57 By radiokerrysport
Sunday afternoon local GAA results
Credit Union SHL Division 2A
1-18 Kilmoyley G.A.A. V Causeway 2-10

Credit Union Donal Curtin Cup

4-6 Beaufort -v- Southern Gaels 3-18

3-9 Scartaglen -v- Dr Crokes 0-12

Na Gaeil -v- Corca Dhuibhne

4-18 Rathmore -v- Abbeydorney 2-6

2-12 MKl Gaels -v- Ballymac 1-9

Firies -v- Killarney Legoin

1-5 Spa -v- Laune Rangers 1-16

2-7 Kerins O Rahillys -v- Fossa 4-15

1-4 Southern Gaels B -v- Kilcummin 5-10

1-2 Currow -v- Beale 2-11

4-12 Daingean Uí Chúis -v- Miltown/Castlemaine 0-3

LGFA U14 County League

Kerins O Rahillys -v- Cromane

Laune Rangers -v- Moyvane

MKL Gaels -v- Abbeydorney

