Sunday afternoon local GAA results

Credit Union SHL Division 2A
1-18 Kilmoyley G.A.A. V Causeway 2-10
Credit Union Donal Curtin Cup
4-6 Beaufort -v- Southern Gaels 3-18
3-9 Scartaglen -v- Dr Crokes 0-12
Na Gaeil -v- Corca Dhuibhne
4-18 Rathmore -v- Abbeydorney 2-6
2-12 MKl Gaels -v- Ballymac 1-9
Firies -v- Killarney Legoin
1-5 Spa -v- Laune Rangers 1-16
2-7 Kerins O Rahillys -v- Fossa 4-15
1-4 Southern Gaels B -v- Kilcummin 5-10
1-2 Currow -v- Beale 2-11
4-12 Daingean Uí Chúis -v- Miltown/Castlemaine 0-3
LGFA U14 County League
Kerins O Rahillys -v- Cromane
Laune Rangers -v- Moyvane
MKL Gaels -v- Abbeydorney