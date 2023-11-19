Advertisement
Sunday afternoon local GAA results

Nov 19, 2023 13:39 By radiokerrysport
Sunday afternoon local GAA results
Mid Kerry Senior Football Championship for the Michael O'Connor Cup Sponsored by Bunkers Bar and Restaurant Killorglin
Round 1
0-4 Cromane v Laune Rangers 3-14

North Kerry Football

Bernard O Callaghan Senior Championship
Eamon O Donoghue Cup
Sponsored by McMunns Bar & Restaurant Ballybunion
Semi Final
Beale v Ballydonoghue

Intermediate Kieran Corridon Cup
Sponsored by South of Ireland Waste Management
Quarter Final
Moyvane B 2.08 V Listowel Emmets B 1.04

South Kerry Minor Football Championship Final
St.Michael’s/Foilmore v Skellig Rangers/Valentia

Tralee/St Brendan's Under 17 Div 2 League Final
Ballymac 5-5 v Na Gaeil 0-7

