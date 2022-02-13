Advertisement
Sunday afternoon local GAA results

Feb 13, 2022 16:02 By radiokerrynews
Mid Kerry Senior Football League - Dermot Twiss Memorial Cup - sponsored by MKS Securities Killorglin

Round 2
Milltown/Castlemaine 1-6 Beaufort 1-8
Glenbeigh/Glencar 1-8 Laune Rangers A 1-9

East Kerry Senior Football League, sponsored by Frank Doran Safeguard Security.
Division 1A
Gneeveguilla 1-6 Killcummin 0-10
Kenmare 1-12 Listry 3-12

Division 1B
Glenfesk 2-9 Spa 1-6

Division 2
Cordal 1-11 Scartaglin 0-8
Firies 2-15 Currow 0-11
Fossa 0-19 Killgarvan 1-3

North Kerry Football League, sponsored by McCarthy Insurance Group
Div 1A Round 3
Ballydonoghue 2-12 Brosna 1-9
Beale v Tarbert

Div 1B Round 1
Ballyduff v Finuge

Div 2 Round 3
Ballyduff v Duagh
Moyvane v Asdee

Tralee/St Brendan's Under 17 Football League, sponsored by Lee Strand
Round 2

Div 1
Ballymac 1-2 Ardfert 4-6

Div 2
Na Gaeil 1-8 Kerins O’Rahillys 2-3

Lee Strand West Kerry Senior Football League
Annascaul 1-10 An Ghaeltacht 0-8
Lispole 0-12 Castlegregory 2-8

