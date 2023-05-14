Sunday afternoon local GAA results

Senior Football Division 1
3-10 Gneeveguilla V Kilcummin 4-13
Rathmore V Kerins O'Rahilly's
Killarney Legion V Castleisland Desmonds
Ballymacelligott V Dingle 2:45
Senior Football Division 2
St Mary's V Na Gaeil
1-7 Glenbeigh-Glencar V An Ghaeltacht 0-12
1-10 Firies V Laune Rangers 5-6
Beaufort V Listowel Emmets 3:00
Senior Football Division 3
0-11 Brosna V Annascaul 2-11
Listry V John Mitchels
Churchill V Reenard
Dromid Pearses V Skelligs Rangers
1-17 Ardfert Football Club V Ballydonoghue 1-12
Senior Football Division 4 @ 2
Castlegregory GAA Club V Sneem/Derrynane
Cordal V St Senan's
Cromane V Tarbert
1-17 Dr. Crokes V Ballyduff 2-8
St Patrick's Blennerville V Beale
Senior Football Division 5 Group A
3-7 Finuge V Moyvane 1-13
Laune Rangers V Lispole
Ballylongford V Austin Stacks
Senior Football Division 5 Group B
Scartaglin V Asdee
Gneeveguilla V Glenflesk
Senior Football Division 6
Valentia Young Islanders V Tuosist
St Michael's-Foilmore V Beaufort
Keane's SuperValu Minor Hurling League
Division 1
Tralee Parnells V Ballyduff
1-14 Crotta/Kilmoyley V St Brendan's 1-16
Division 2
Lixnaw V Ballyheigue
Firies V Causeway/Abbeydorney