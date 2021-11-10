Advertisement
Sport

Steven Gerrard could be the new Aston Villa manager

Nov 10, 2021 09:11 By radiokerrysport
Steven Gerrard could be the new Aston Villa manager
There is a strong possibility Steven Gerrard could be the new Aston Villa manager.

The Liverpool legend is under contract at Rangers until 2024 but could be interested in replacing Dean Smith in Birmingham.

