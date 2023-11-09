Stephen Kenny names his 24-man squad for games against Netherlands and New Zealand

Republic of Ireland manager Stephen Kenny has named a 24-man squad for the UEFA EURO 2024 qualifier against the Netherlands and an international friendly against New Zealand.

Ireland are set to face the Netherlands on Saturday, November 18 at the Amsterdam Arena before heading back to Dublin to face New Zealand at the Aviva Stadium on Tuesday, November 21.

Troy Parrott receives a recall to the Ireland squad following his impressive form on loan in the Dutch Eredivisie with Excelsior Rotterdam having scored three goals in eight league appearances this campaign. Liverpool goalkeeper Caoimhin Kelleher comes back into the squad following his injury which ruled him out for the qualifiers against Greece and Gibraltar in October.

James McClean will return to the Ireland squad for the New Zealand friendly with the match set to be his 103rd and final cap for the Republic of Ireland with the player set to retire at the end of the 2023 campaign.

It is a largely unchanged squad from the October international window as Stephen Kenny looks to end the UEFA EURO 2024 qualifying campaign on a high against the Netherlands with the team set to be backed by a sold-out travelling support in Amsterdam.

Republic of Ireland Squad - Netherlands & New Zealand

Goalkeepers: Gavin Bazunu (Southampton), Caoimhin Kelleher (Liverpool), Mark Travers (AFC Bournemouth).

Defenders: Matt Doherty (Wolverhampton Wanderers), Festy Ebosele (Udinese), Ryan Manning (Southampton), Liam Scales (Celtic), Shane Duffy (Norwich City), Nathan Collins (Brentford), Dara O’Shea (Burnley), Andrew Omobamidele (Nottingham Forest).

Midfielders: Josh Cullen (Burnley), Jayson Molumby (West Bromwich Albion), Alan Browne (Preston North End), Will Smallbone (Southampton), Jason Knight (Bristol City), Jamie McGrath (Aberdeen), Mark Sykes (Bristol City).

Forwards: Evan Ferguson (Brighton and Hove Albion), Adam Idah (Norwich City), Callum Robinson (Cardiff City), Chiedozie Ogbene (Luton Town), Mikey Johnston (Celtic), Troy Parrott (Excelsior, on loan from Tottenham Hotspur).

Fixtures - November

18/11 - Netherlands v Republic of Ireland, Amsterdam Arena, 7.45pm (8.45pm local time)

21/11 - Republic of Ireland v New Zealand, Aviva Stadium, 7.45pm