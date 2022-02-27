St.Brendan’s Killarney into Hogan Cup final

St.Brendan’s Killarney are into the Hogan Cup final.
That’s after a 1-10 to 1-8 victory over St Mary’s, Magherafelt.
They will play Naas CBS in the decider, at 2 o’clock on St.Patrick’s Day, at Croke Park.
Stephen Grealis reports
