St.Brendan’s Killarney into Hogan Cup final

Feb 27, 2022 11:02 By radiokerrysport
St.Brendan’s Killarney are into the Hogan Cup final.

That’s after a 1-10 to 1-8 victory over St Mary’s, Magherafelt.

They will play Naas CBS in the decider, at 2 o’clock on St.Patrick’s Day, at Croke Park.

Stephen Grealis reports

