Here at home there are three games this afternoon in the SSE Airtricity League Premier Division.

Shamrock Rovers can go three points clear at the top of the table if they beat Drogheda away from home.

Elsewhere Derry are set to welcome Dundalk to the Ryan McBride Brandywell Stadium.

And Bohemians will look to put their mid week European disappointment behind them when they entertain third placed Sligo Rovers.

All of those games kick-off at 3-o'clock.