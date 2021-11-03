South Kerry Prepared For Battle With Best Club In Kerry

The Garvey’s SuperValu County Senior Football Championship Quarter Finals take place this weekend.

There are 2 games to be played in Austin Stack Park on Saturday evening.

Dingle V Kerins O’Rahillys throws in at 5pm which will be followed by Killarney Legion against St. Brendan’s at 7pm.

The following day brings the action to Fitzgerald Stadium with Templenoe and Dr. Crokes set to battle @ 12.45pm – Extra Time & Result on the Day

Following that clash, there’s a 2.45 throw-in for Austin Stacks and South Kerry.

Austin Stacks are entering the match on the back of winning the Senior Club Title for the 3rd year in a row as well as knocking out reigning County champions and favourites East Kerry.

All games will have extra time and result on the day.