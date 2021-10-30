Advertisement
South Kerry and Legion into Quarter-Finals of County Football Championship

Oct 30, 2021 17:10 By radiokerrynews
South Kerry and Legion into Quarter-Finals of County Football Championship
South Kerry and Legion have qualified for the last 8 of the Garvey’s SuperValu County Senior Football Championship.

South Kerry defeated Feale Rangers South Kerry while Legion beat Spa 5-4 in a penalty shootout.

Spa 0-16 Legion 1-13; Legion win on penalties

Legion opened up an early 3 points to 1 lead, an advantage which had been cancelled out by the 12th minute. Legion hit back with 2 points of their own to move clear again and that's how it stood at the water break. Spa had the next couple of scores as they drew level 4 minutes from half time. Spa then went in front and led by that 6 points to 5 at half-time.

The second half continued in the same tight vein and Spa were ahead by 8 points to 7 after 41 minutes. After the second half water break, and trailing by 9 points to 7, Legion gaoled to go ahead through Padraig Lucey. 10 minutes from time Spa pointed to go level but Legion went ahead by 1 in the 29th minute of the period. Cian Tobin got a 64th minute equaliser for Spa to force extra-time.

The first half of extra-time failed to separate the sides and at the short whistle it was 1-10 to 0-13. The second period also failed to produce a victory; Legion going ahead in added on time before Spa equalised to set-up a penalty shootout.

Here's how that penalty shootout unfolded

South Kerry 2-16 Feale Rangers 0-5

South Kerry took charge early on and led by 5 points to no score at the first water break. A goal from Dilan Donoghue put further daylight between the sides as South Kerry went on to open up a 1-7 to 1 point lead. At half time they were ahead by 1-8 to 0-2.

South Kerry remained on top in the second period, an Eanna O'Connor goal increasing their lead to 2-10 to 0-4. They went on to win by 17 points.

Colm Kelly reports

