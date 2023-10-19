South Africa name unchanged side for World Cup Semi-Final Clash

South Africa have named an unchanged 15 for Saturday's Rugby World Cup semi final against England in Paris.

Out-half Manie Libbok retains his place in the team and scrum half Cobus Reinach is preferred to Faf de Klerk, who will be on the bench.

The Springboks edged France by one point in last weekend's quarter final.

8 of their team started the decider against England in Japan four years ago.

England head coach Steve Borthwick has named his team for Saturday's World Cup semi final against South Africa in Paris.

There are three changes to the 15 which started against Fiji.

Freddie Steward returns to the side at full back in place of the injured Marcus Smith.

In the front row, Joe Marler replaces Ellis Genge, with George Martin coming in for Ollie Chessum in the second row.

Owen Farrell captains the side from out-half.

Former England winger Mark Cueto believes England have learned from the disappointment of the 2019 World Cup in Japan:



New Zealand head coach Ian Foster has recalled his "form winger" Mark Telea to the starting line-up for their Rugby World Cup semi-final against Argentina.

He's been dropped in favour of Leicester’s Fainga'anuku ((pron: fang-gah-ah-noo-koo)) after breaching team protocols earlier in the tournament.

But Foster says he's served his time:



URC champions Munster begin the defence of their title this Saturday night.

Munster welcome Sharks to Thomond Park for their league opener with a number of the World Cup players unavailable to pick from. Craig Casey and Jeremy Loughman could be selected as they had limited game time in France.

When the team is announced at lunchtime tomorrow it will be the first time since 2008 that Keith Earls won’t be included.

The Moyross winger retired with immediate effect following the World Cup exit against New Zealand.

Munster Winger Calvin Nash says Earls will be missed:



Kick off is at 5.15 Saturday