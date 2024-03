Padraig Harrington carded an opening round of level par 70 at the Houston Open in Texas last night.

That leaves the Dubliner six shots behind joint leaders Wilson Furr and Taylor Moore.

==

Advertisement

Leona Maguire is one-under-par after a first round of 71 last night at the Ford Championship on the LPGA Tour.

Pajaree Anannarukarn is the leader on nine-under.