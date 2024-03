The Republic of Ireland men's national team has a new sponsor.

Telecommunications company SKY is to become the primary partner of the senior team until the end of 2028.

SKY has also extended its association with the women's national team, which began in 2021.

The men's team had been without a sponsor since 2020.

The Boys in Green have their first match of 2024 against Belgium in a friendly at the Aviva Stadium on Saturday.