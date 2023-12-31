Advertisement
Sport

Sir Gerhard wins Punchestown feature

Dec 31, 2023 15:07 By radiokerrynews
Sir Gerhard wins Punchestown feature
Sir Gerhard has provided trainer Willie Mullins with another victory at Punchestown this afternoon.

The favourite took the Tote Guarantee Available On Course & Tote.ie Hurdle

Monty's Star produced a brilliant win for the team of Rachael Blackmore and Henry de Bromhead in the opening race

The 6 year old pipped the favourite Three Card Brag to take the victory in the Download The New Tote App Beginners Chase.

Sam Torrens lead home Clonmeen to win the Tote, Never Beaten By SP Handicap Chase.

