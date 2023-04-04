Shane Spellman previews the 2023 Kerry Group Ras Mumhan

To celebrate the Kick off of the Kerry Group Rás Mumhan on Friday, they are giving away a General Classification Jersey to one lucky person who gets out to support this years riders.

All you have to do to win is:

Take a picture of you out watching the Kerry Group Rás Mumhan, an action picture of the cyclists would be great to see !

Next post your picture on your instagram or facebook story but make sure to tag Kerry Group Rás Mumhan as well as using the hashtag #KGRM2023

The best action shot will be picked out at the end of this Kerry Group Rás Mumhan weekend and the lucky winner will get a General Classification Jersey posted to them!

Good luck everyone !

The 2023 Kerry Group Ras Mumhan begins this Friday with cyclists across Ireland coming to Kerry to take part in the event

Rider with Killarney Cycling Club Shane Spellman is taking part in the event

Speaking to Radio Kerry, he said he is buzzing for it and that it is the highlight of the year