Advertisement
Sport

Shane Spellman previews the 2023 Kerry Group Ras Mumhan

Apr 4, 2023 13:04 By radiokerrysport
Shane Spellman previews the 2023 Kerry Group Ras Mumhan Shane Spellman previews the 2023 Kerry Group Ras Mumhan
Share this article

To celebrate the Kick off of the Kerry Group Rás Mumhan on Friday, they are giving away a General Classification Jersey to one lucky person who gets out to support this years riders.

All you have to do to win is:
Take a picture of you out watching the Kerry Group Rás Mumhan, an action picture of the cyclists would be great to see !
Next post your picture on your instagram or facebook story but make sure to tag Kerry Group Rás Mumhan as well as using the hashtag #KGRM2023

The best action shot will be picked out at the end of this Kerry Group Rás Mumhan weekend and the lucky winner will get a General Classification Jersey posted to them!

Advertisement

Good luck everyone !

The 2023 Kerry Group Ras Mumhan begins this Friday with cyclists across Ireland coming to Kerry to take part in the event

Rider with Killarney Cycling Club Shane Spellman is taking part in the event

Advertisement

Speaking to Radio Kerry, he said he is buzzing for it and that it is the highlight of the year

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2023 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus