Shanahan qualifies for 800 metres final; relay team also progress

The Irish women's 4-by-400-metre relay team have qualified for tomorrow's final at the European Championships in Munich.

Sophie Becker, Phil Healy, Rhasidat Adeleke and Sharlene Mawdsley ran an national record time of three-minutes-26-point-zero-six seconds in finishing second in their heat.

Louise Shanahan advanced to the 800-metres final by placing third in her semi-final.

Advertisement

Jenny Egan has her women's kayak semi-final this afternoon while Ciara Mageean and Mark English will both be in action on the track tonight.

Mageean is targetting a medal in the 1500-metres final while Mark English has his 800-metres semi-final.