Advertisement
Sport

Shanahan qualifies for 800 metres final; relay team also progress

Aug 19, 2022 12:08 By radiokerrysport
Shanahan qualifies for 800 metres final; relay team also progress Shanahan qualifies for 800 metres final; relay team also progress
Share this article

The Irish women's 4-by-400-metre relay team have qualified for tomorrow's final at the European Championships in Munich.

Sophie Becker, Phil Healy, Rhasidat Adeleke and Sharlene Mawdsley ran an national record time of three-minutes-26-point-zero-six seconds in finishing second in their heat.

Louise Shanahan advanced to the 800-metres final by placing third in her semi-final.

Advertisement

Jenny Egan has her women's kayak semi-final this afternoon while Ciara Mageean and Mark English will both be in action on the track tonight.

Mageean is targetting a medal in the 1500-metres final while Mark English has his 800-metres semi-final.

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2022 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus