Seven All Stars For The Kingdom

All-Ireland Champions Kerry lead the way with seven winners on the 2022 PwC GAA-GPA All-Star football team.

It’s the largest representation Kerry have had since 2009, when they also lifted Sam Maguire, and Galway have had since 2001, when they were last crowned All-Ireland champions.

The Tribesmen have five players included, there are two from Ulster champions Derry and just one from beaten semi-finalists Dublin.

The first All-Star on the sheet is Rathmore’s Shane Ryan who is named as the best keeper in the country.

He is joined by 3 of his backs. Ballydonoghues Jason Foley who kept Damian Comer scoreless in the All Ireland final, Templenoe’s Tadhg Morley who is credited for his starring role as Kerry’s sweeper defender and the blistering Gavin White of Dr Crokes earns his spot after he managed to recover from a semi-final injury to face Galway in the final.

All those mentioned so far are named as All-Stars for the first time in their careers. They are joined by 3 Kerry forwards, all of whom have previously won an All-Star.

Paudie Clifford and Seán O’Shea earn their second All-Star while the All-All Ireland final man of the match, David Clifford is named an All-Star for the 4th time in 5 years.

The five Galway players included are Liam Silke, John Daly in the backs, midfielder Cillian McDaid and forward duo Damien Comer and Shane Walsh.

Derry’s Chrissy McKaigue and Conor Glass are the first Oak Leaf men recognised since 2007.

Dublin’s Ciarán Kilkenny is named for his sixth All-Star award. He joins Stephen Cluxton as the Dublin player with the most All-Stars alongside Tyrone’s Peter Canavan and Kerry duo Jack O’Shea and Ger Power.

Only the Kerry trio of Pat Spillane (9), Colm Cooper (8) and Mikey Sheehy (7) have won more football All-Stars than Kilkenny.

The team in full is as follows:

Goalkeeper

Shane Ryan (Kerry – Rathmore) – 1st award.

Fullback line

Chrissy McKaigue (Derry – Slaughtneil) – 1st award. Jason Foley (Kerry – Ballydonoghue) – 1st award. Liam Silke (Galway – Corofin) – 1st award.

Halfbacks

Tadhg Morley (Kerry – Templenoe) – 1st award. John Daly (Galway – Mountbellew/Moylough) – 1st award. Gavin White (Kerry – Dr Crokes) – 1st award.

Midfielders

Conor Glass (Derry – Watty Grahams Glen) – 1st award. Cillian McDaid (Galway – Monivea Abbey) – 1st award.

Half-Forwards

Paudie Clifford (Kerry – Fossa) – 2nd award. Seán O’Shea (Kerry – Kenmare Shamrocks) – 2nd award. Ciaran Kilkenny (Dublin – Castleknock) – 6th award.