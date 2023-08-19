Senior Football Championship draw on Monday

The 2023 Garvey's Supervalu Football Championship draw will take place next Monday at 6 in Garvey's Supervalu in Rock St Tralee.
It will be streamed live on Kerry GAA’s Facebook page.
Advertisement
The 2023 Garvey's Supervalu Football Championship draw will take place next Monday at 6 in Garvey's Supervalu in Rock St Tralee.
It will be streamed live on Kerry GAA’s Facebook page.
Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.
Copyright © 2023 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus