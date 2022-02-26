Advertisement
Sport

Sem bid to reach Hogan Cup final

Feb 26, 2022 09:02 By radiokerrysport
Sem bid to reach Hogan Cup final Sem bid to reach Hogan Cup final
Share this article

St.Brendan’s Killarney this evening bid to reach football’s Hogan Cup final.

The Munster champions go up against St Mary’s, Magherafelt in the last four from 5.30 at the Connacht Centre of Excellence.

Advertisement
Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2022 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus