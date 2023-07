It's ended scoreless in the Women's World Cup Group B game between Nigeria and Canada in Melbourne.

Christine Sinclair missed a penalty for the Canadians in the match as Nigeria finished with 10 players.

Canada are the Republic of Ireland's next opponents in Perth on Wednesday.

In Group A, Switzerland have defeated the Philippines 2-nil in Dunedin.

Spain lead Costa Rica by 2 goals to 0 half an hour into their Group C meeting in Wellington.