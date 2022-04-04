Advertisement
Sport

Scor success for Kerry

Apr 4, 2022 08:04 By radiokerrysport
Scor success for Kerry Scor success for Kerry
Share this article

Kerry have won 2 titles at the Munster Finals of Scór na Nog; Glenflesk-Ballad Group & Spa-Set Dancing.

Glenflesk Ballad Group; Aoise Ni Dhonnchu, Mairin Ni Dhonnchu, Eilis Ni Mhaolain, Muireann Ni hEalaithe, Gobnait Ni Chroinin.

Spa Set Dancers; Roisin Ni Shuilleabhain, Isibeal Ni Uaitear, Grainne Ni Choncubhair, Aoife Ni Donnchu, Dara O Brosachain, Diarmuid O Donnabhain, Colm O Concubhhair, Oisin O Suilleabhain.

Advertisement

Also through to the All Ireland Finals on Sunday May 1st at the I.N.E.C. Killarney are Tralee Parnells (Donnacha Buttimer, Oisin O Sullivan, Dan Moloney and Brian Reidy) in Trath na gCeist.

The Munster final winners:
Figure Dancing Newcastle, Tipperary
Solo Singing Dylan Corry, Cooraclare, Clare
Recitation Kileen/Killbree, Cork Kathy O Donovan
Ballad Group Glenflesk, Kerry
Novelty Act St. James, Cork
Instrumental Music Boherbue, Cork
Set Dancing, Kerry, Spa.
Trath na gCeist Tralee Parnells, Kerry and Clonakilty, Cork.

The Quiz has a starting time of 11-30am with the on stage events getting underway at 3 sharp.

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2022 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus