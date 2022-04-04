Scor success for Kerry

Kerry have won 2 titles at the Munster Finals of Scór na Nog; Glenflesk-Ballad Group & Spa-Set Dancing.

Glenflesk Ballad Group; Aoise Ni Dhonnchu, Mairin Ni Dhonnchu, Eilis Ni Mhaolain, Muireann Ni hEalaithe, Gobnait Ni Chroinin.

Spa Set Dancers; Roisin Ni Shuilleabhain, Isibeal Ni Uaitear, Grainne Ni Choncubhair, Aoife Ni Donnchu, Dara O Brosachain, Diarmuid O Donnabhain, Colm O Concubhhair, Oisin O Suilleabhain.

Advertisement

Also through to the All Ireland Finals on Sunday May 1st at the I.N.E.C. Killarney are Tralee Parnells (Donnacha Buttimer, Oisin O Sullivan, Dan Moloney and Brian Reidy) in Trath na gCeist.

The Munster final winners:

Figure Dancing Newcastle, Tipperary

Solo Singing Dylan Corry, Cooraclare, Clare

Recitation Kileen/Killbree, Cork Kathy O Donovan

Ballad Group Glenflesk, Kerry

Novelty Act St. James, Cork

Instrumental Music Boherbue, Cork

Set Dancing, Kerry, Spa.

Trath na gCeist Tralee Parnells, Kerry and Clonakilty, Cork.

The Quiz has a starting time of 11-30am with the on stage events getting underway at 3 sharp.