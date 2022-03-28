Advertisement
Scheffler the new world number one

Mar 28, 2022 07:03 By radiokerrysport
American Scottie Scheffler is golf's new world number one.

He defeated Kevin Kisner 4 and 3 to win the W-G-C Dell World Matchplay in Texas.

25 year old Scheffler has won 3 PGA Tour events in the last 42 days, ahead of the Masters which tees off at Augusta on Thursday week.

Graeme McDowell ended in a tie for 50th at the Corales Puntacana Championship.

He carded a 3 over round of 75 to end on 4 under par.

American Chad Ramey won by a shot on 17 under par.

Stephanie Meadow ended in a tie for 10th at the LPGA's JTBC Classic in California.

The tournament was won by Atthaya Thitikul.

Leona Maguire finished in a tie for 42nd.

