Scheffler on brink of another PGA Tour victory

World number one Scottie Scheffler is on the brink of another PGA Tour victory.

The Masters champion leads by five shots ahead of the resumption of the RBC Heritage event in South Carolina later today.

Scheffler is 20-under-par overall with three holes of his final round to play.

Seamus Power is just outside the top ten on 11-under-par with one hole to play.

Rory McIlroy ended the week on seven-under-par, while Shane Lowry was one-over.

Nelly Korda stormed to another victory on the LPGA Tour by claiming the first major of the year last night.

The world number one finished two strokes clear of the field on 13-under-par at the Chevron Championship.

It's her fifth successive victory on tour.

Stephanie Meadow was in a tie for 30th on level par.