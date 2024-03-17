Schauffele in charge at Players Championship

Xander Schauffele produced a brilliant round to open up a one-shot lead heading into Sunday's finale of the 50th Players Championship.

No Englishman has won the PGA Tour's flagship event but the 2022 US Open champion Matt Fitzpatrick remains in contention on 13 under.

Rory McIlroy is looking for a top ten finish at the Players Championship on the PGA Tour this afternoon.

He lies on 9 under par after shooting three birdies back to back on his back nine yesterday.

The Northern Irishman is in a tie for 9th and best of the Irish ahead of the final round.

Shane Lowry is 3 under par with Seamus Power on 3 over.