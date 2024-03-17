Advertisement
Sport

Schauffele in charge at Players Championship

Mar 17, 2024 09:12 By radiokerrysport
Schauffele in charge at Players Championship
Share this article

Xander Schauffele produced a brilliant round to open up a one-shot lead heading into Sunday's finale of the 50th Players Championship.

No Englishman has won the PGA Tour's flagship event but the 2022 US Open champion Matt Fitzpatrick remains in contention on 13 under.

Rory McIlroy is looking for a top ten finish at the Players Championship on the PGA Tour this afternoon.

Advertisement

He lies on 9 under par after shooting three birdies back to back on his back nine yesterday.

The Northern Irishman is in a tie for 9th and best of the Irish ahead of the final round.

Shane Lowry is 3 under par with Seamus Power on 3 over.

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Sligo up to third
Sport

Sligo up to third

Mar 17, 2024 09:27
Advertisement
Sunday local rugby fixtures & results
Sunday local basketball fixtures & results
Advertisement

Recommended

Sunday local rugby fixtures & results
Sligo up to third
Sport

Sligo up to third

Mar 17, 2024 09:27
Sunday local basketball fixtures & results
Victories for Kerry sides
Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

RadioKerry.ie - Logo
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2024 Raidio Ciarrai Teoranta. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus