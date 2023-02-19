Saturday Night Results From Kingdom Greyhound Stadium

There was an eleven race program at the Kingdom Greyhound Stadium last night, featuring the 7 first round heats of this year's Greyhound and Pet World Juvenile Classic.

Race 1 was the first semi final of the Novice Sprint Stakes and this was won by Flying Sparks for joint owners Basil and Bernadette Holian of County Galway and trained in Tipperary by Michael O'Donovan. Always in command he beat Some Mountain by five lengths in 17.62 at a price of 4/6 favourite.

Race 2 was the second semi final of the Novice Sprint Stakes and this was won by Some Memory for Shane Murphy of Cork. The2/1 shot hit the front on the run home and beat Nocturnal Mutty by 4 and a half a length in 17.65.

Race 3 was the third semi final of the Novice Sprint Stakes and this went ot Daleroad Diego for Thomas O'Keefe of Lixnaw. The 2/5 on shot flew rom traps to beat Restless Flash by 5 and a half lengths in 17.60.

Race 4 was the first heat of the Greyhound & Pet World Juvenile Classic and this went to Ballymac Marino for trainer Liam Dowling and owned by the Met in the Halfway Syndicate. Showing great pace on thh back straight he went on to win convincingly beating Da Tartan Shamrock by ten and a half lenght in 28.48 at a price of 4/5 favourite.

The second heat of the Greyhound and Pet World Juvenile CLassic went to Ballymac Walt for Liam Dowling of Ballymacelligott. Price at 7/4 he was always in command and beat Droopys One Stop by four lenghts in the joint fastest time of the night in 28.12.

Heat 3 of the Greyhound and Pet World Juvenile Classic was won by Beepers Lariat for Leonard O'Hanlon of County Meath and trained locally by Jack Kennelly. the even money shot took up the lead off the second bend and went on to beat Global Glengar by one length in 28.50

Race 7 was a graded race over the 525 yards distance, and this went to Sporting Morretti. Leading from trap rise the evens favourite beat Cashen Christy by 5and a hal lengths in 28.95

Race 8 was Heat 4 o the Greyhound and Pet World Juvenile Classic and this went to De Lah De Dah for the Garsúns Syndicate and trainer Liam DOwling of Ballymacelligott. Taking up the lead of the second bend he went on to beat his kennel companion Ballymac Shark by 7 lengths in 28.61 at a price of 2/1.

Heat 5 o the Greyhound and Pet World Juvenile Classic went to Hot Magic, owned by Michael o'Sullivan in Ballyduff and trained also in Ballyduff by James O'Rourke. The 7/1 shot showed blistering early pace and held on from the fast finishing Terezas Mendoza by one lengths in 28.71

Heat 6 of the Greyhound and Pet World Juvenile Classic was won by Ryhope Beach for English owner Alison Bandurak and Tipperary trainer Michael O'Donovan. Showing huge early pace he beat Music Glideaway by four and a half lengths in the joint fastest time of the night of 28.12 at a price of 4/5.

The final race and the final heat of the Greyhound and Pet World Juvenile Classic was won by Good Maestro. Owned in Tipperary by John Kennedy and also trained in Offaly by Pat Guilfoyle. The 5/4 on shot hit the front early on adn went on to beat Our Mystery by tree and a half lenghts in 28.27.

The second round of the Greyhound and Pet World Juvenile Classic will take place next Friday night plus the Novice Spint Final.

Back acing again at the Kingdom Greyhound Stadium this Tuesday night with a ten race card - first race off at 6.53pm