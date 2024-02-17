Saturday local soccer fixtures & results

Charleville Cheese KDL
Division Two
2 Classic B v Lenamore A 3
Classic scorers: Jamie O'Shea & Aaron Dewey
Iveragh A' 1-1 Asdee Rovers
Division Four
2 Kilmoyley FC v Mainebank B 1
Kilmoyley Goals: Jordan Brick and Seanie Nolan
U12 Girls Premier South
Killarney Athletic v Killarney Celtic
U14 Tom Hayes First Round
Killarney Celtic A v Killarney Athletic A
Today
Charleville Cheese Premier A
7-30 Castleisland A v Camp United
Venue Georgie O’Callaghan Astro
Charleville Cheese Division One
7pm Windmill United v Mainebank A
Venue Mounthawk Park
Charleville Cheese Division Four
7-30 Ardfert B v Mastergeeha B
Venue Ardfert Community Pitch
LAST 16 NATIONAL CUP GIRLS
U12 Girl’s Cup
Lakewood Athletic v Mastergeeha FC (Lakewood Sports and Social Club) 1pm CONFIRMED
U14 Girl’s Cup
MEK Galaxy V Peamount United (1) (KDL ASTRO Killorglin) 2pm mark dineen
U13 Girl’s Premier
Inter Kenmare v Park 4.30PM john ross
U13 Girl’s Semi- Finals Cup
Killorglin A v Killarney Athletic A 10AM tom kerrisk
Iveragh A v MEK A OFF MEK girls playing nat cup
U13 Girl’s Semi- Finals Shield
Mastergeeha V Camp Juniors OFF Mastergeeha girls playing nat cup
Tralee Dynamos v Castleisland A 10.45am Martin Courtney
U15 Girls Premier
Park v Mastergeeha TBA
Inter Kenmare v camp 10.30am John Ross
Killarney Athletic v Killarney Celtic 1.30PM denni rourke
BOYS FIXTURES :
U12 Boy’s John Murphy Cup Knock-out game
***Park B v Killorglin A (ASTRO) 10AM Tom Sullivan
***Park A v Iveragh (ASTRO) 11.30AM Tom Sullivan
***Winners into S/F with Listowel Celtic A & Killarney Celtic A
U12 Boy’s John Murphy Shield Knock-out game
*Inter Kenmare A v Listowel Celtic B (L&C Result) 1.30pm John Ross
*Winner into Q/F with Milltown A, Killarney Athletic B, Camp A, LB Rovers A, Inter Kenmare B, Killorglin B & Tralee Dynamos B
U12 Boy’s Premier
Dingle v Killarney Athletic (Astro) 11.30AM Dan Q
U12 Boy’s Division 1
Killarney Athletic B v Mastergeeha 10AM denni rourke
Milltown v Ballyhar (Cromane) 9.45am owen moynihan
LB Rovers v Ballyheigue (Ardfert Astro) 11.30am tony hennessy
U12 Boy’s Division 2 (North)
Fenit B v Listowel Celtic C 10am Brendan kelly
U12 Boy’s Division 2 (South)
Dingle B v Inter Kenmare B (astro) 1pm Dan Q
Camp C v Iveragh B 12pm Brendan kelly
Mastergeeha B v MEK B 9.30am willie gorman
U13 Boy’s Division 1
Listowel B v Killarney Celtic 11.30am Darren o rourke
Park B v Mastergeeha A 1PM Tom Sullivan
Killarney Athletic B v Castleisland B 11am zac garvey
U14 Tom Hayes First Round Fixtures (Losers into Shield / Premier losers out)
Tralee Dynamos B v Mastergeeha B 12.30pm Martin Courtney
Park B v Killarney Athletic B (Astro) 2.30pm Tom Sullivan
Castleisland A v Tralee Dynamos A 3pm Dan McGannon
Park A v Ballyhar B 4pm Daniel Clifford
Castleisland C v Castleisland B 1pm Dan Mcgannon
Ballyhar A v Inter Kenmare A 3pm Tom Sheehy
Mastergeeha A v MEK A 11am willie gorman
Killorglin B v Inter Kenmare B W/O to kenmare
U15 Boy’s Division 2
Tralee Dynamos B v MEK B 2pm kev cunningham
U16 Tucker Kelly First Round Fixtures (Losers into shield / Premier Losers out )
Tralee Dynamos B v Mastergeeha D 10.30am kevin cuningham
Killarney Athletic B v Camp A 12PM denni rourke
Castleisland A v Mastergeeha C 11am danny mcgannon
Inter Kenmare B v MEK A Move to Sunday ???
Castleisland B BYE