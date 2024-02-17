Advertisement
Sport

Saturday local soccer fixtures & results

Feb 17, 2024 10:07 By radiokerrysport
Charleville Cheese KDL

Division Two
2 Classic B v Lenamore A 3
Classic scorers: Jamie O'Shea & Aaron Dewey

Iveragh A' 1-1 Asdee Rovers

Division Four
2 Kilmoyley FC v Mainebank B 1
Kilmoyley Goals: Jordan Brick and Seanie Nolan

U12 Girls Premier South
Killarney Athletic v Killarney Celtic

U14 Tom Hayes First Round
Killarney Celtic A v Killarney Athletic A

Today

Charleville Cheese Premier A

7-30 Castleisland A v Camp United
Venue Georgie O’Callaghan Astro

Charleville Cheese Division One

7pm Windmill United v Mainebank A
Venue Mounthawk Park

Charleville Cheese Division Four

7-30 Ardfert B v Mastergeeha B
Venue Ardfert Community Pitch

LAST 16 NATIONAL CUP GIRLS
U12 Girl’s Cup
Lakewood Athletic v Mastergeeha FC (Lakewood Sports and Social Club) 1pm CONFIRMED

U14 Girl’s Cup
MEK Galaxy V Peamount United (1) (KDL ASTRO Killorglin) 2pm mark dineen

U13 Girl’s Premier
Inter Kenmare v Park 4.30PM john ross

U13 Girl’s Semi- Finals Cup
Killorglin A v Killarney Athletic A 10AM tom kerrisk
Iveragh A v MEK A OFF MEK girls playing nat cup

U13 Girl’s Semi- Finals Shield
Mastergeeha V Camp Juniors OFF Mastergeeha girls playing nat cup
Tralee Dynamos v Castleisland A 10.45am Martin Courtney

U15 Girls Premier
Park v Mastergeeha TBA
Inter Kenmare v camp 10.30am John Ross
Killarney Athletic v Killarney Celtic 1.30PM denni rourke

BOYS FIXTURES :

U12 Boy’s John Murphy Cup Knock-out game
***Park B v Killorglin A (ASTRO) 10AM Tom Sullivan
***Park A v Iveragh (ASTRO) 11.30AM Tom Sullivan

***Winners into S/F with Listowel Celtic A & Killarney Celtic A

U12 Boy’s John Murphy Shield Knock-out game

*Inter Kenmare A v Listowel Celtic B (L&C Result) 1.30pm John Ross

*Winner into Q/F with Milltown A, Killarney Athletic B, Camp A, LB Rovers A, Inter Kenmare B, Killorglin B & Tralee Dynamos B

U12 Boy’s Premier
Dingle v Killarney Athletic (Astro) 11.30AM Dan Q

U12 Boy’s Division 1
Killarney Athletic B v Mastergeeha 10AM denni rourke
Milltown v Ballyhar (Cromane) 9.45am owen moynihan
LB Rovers v Ballyheigue (Ardfert Astro) 11.30am tony hennessy

U12 Boy’s Division 2 (North)
Fenit B v Listowel Celtic C 10am Brendan kelly

U12 Boy’s Division 2 (South)
Dingle B v Inter Kenmare B (astro) 1pm Dan Q
Camp C v Iveragh B 12pm Brendan kelly
Mastergeeha B v MEK B 9.30am willie gorman

U13 Boy’s Division 1
Listowel B v Killarney Celtic 11.30am Darren o rourke
Park B v Mastergeeha A 1PM Tom Sullivan
Killarney Athletic B v Castleisland B 11am zac garvey

U14 Tom Hayes First Round Fixtures (Losers into Shield / Premier losers out)
Tralee Dynamos B v Mastergeeha B 12.30pm Martin Courtney
Park B v Killarney Athletic B (Astro) 2.30pm Tom Sullivan
Castleisland A v Tralee Dynamos A 3pm Dan McGannon
Park A v Ballyhar B 4pm Daniel Clifford
Castleisland C v Castleisland B 1pm Dan Mcgannon
Ballyhar A v Inter Kenmare A 3pm Tom Sheehy
Mastergeeha A v MEK A 11am willie gorman
Killorglin B v Inter Kenmare B W/O to kenmare

U15 Boy’s Division 2
Tralee Dynamos B v MEK B 2pm kev cunningham

U16 Tucker Kelly First Round Fixtures (Losers into shield / Premier Losers out )
Tralee Dynamos B v Mastergeeha D 10.30am kevin cuningham
Killarney Athletic B v Camp A 12PM denni rourke
Castleisland A v Mastergeeha C 11am danny mcgannon
Inter Kenmare B v MEK A Move to Sunday ???
Castleisland B BYE

