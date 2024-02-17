Saturday local soccer fixtures & results

Charleville Cheese KDL

Division Two

2 Classic B v Lenamore A 3

Classic scorers: Jamie O'Shea & Aaron Dewey

Iveragh A' 1-1 Asdee Rovers

Division Four

2 Kilmoyley FC v Mainebank B 1

Kilmoyley Goals: Jordan Brick and Seanie Nolan

U12 Girls Premier South

Killarney Athletic v Killarney Celtic

U14 Tom Hayes First Round

Killarney Celtic A v Killarney Athletic A

Today

Charleville Cheese Premier A

7-30 Castleisland A v Camp United

Venue Georgie O’Callaghan Astro

Charleville Cheese Division One

7pm Windmill United v Mainebank A

Venue Mounthawk Park

Charleville Cheese Division Four

7-30 Ardfert B v Mastergeeha B

Venue Ardfert Community Pitch

LAST 16 NATIONAL CUP GIRLS

U12 Girl’s Cup

Lakewood Athletic v Mastergeeha FC (Lakewood Sports and Social Club) 1pm CONFIRMED

U14 Girl’s Cup

MEK Galaxy V Peamount United (1) (KDL ASTRO Killorglin) 2pm mark dineen

U13 Girl’s Premier

Inter Kenmare v Park 4.30PM john ross

U13 Girl’s Semi- Finals Cup

Killorglin A v Killarney Athletic A 10AM tom kerrisk

Iveragh A v MEK A OFF MEK girls playing nat cup

U13 Girl’s Semi- Finals Shield

Mastergeeha V Camp Juniors OFF Mastergeeha girls playing nat cup

Tralee Dynamos v Castleisland A 10.45am Martin Courtney

U15 Girls Premier

Park v Mastergeeha TBA

Inter Kenmare v camp 10.30am John Ross

Killarney Athletic v Killarney Celtic 1.30PM denni rourke

BOYS FIXTURES :

U12 Boy’s John Murphy Cup Knock-out game

***Park B v Killorglin A (ASTRO) 10AM Tom Sullivan

***Park A v Iveragh (ASTRO) 11.30AM Tom Sullivan

***Winners into S/F with Listowel Celtic A & Killarney Celtic A

U12 Boy’s John Murphy Shield Knock-out game

*Inter Kenmare A v Listowel Celtic B (L&C Result) 1.30pm John Ross

*Winner into Q/F with Milltown A, Killarney Athletic B, Camp A, LB Rovers A, Inter Kenmare B, Killorglin B & Tralee Dynamos B

U12 Boy’s Premier

Dingle v Killarney Athletic (Astro) 11.30AM Dan Q

U12 Boy’s Division 1

Killarney Athletic B v Mastergeeha 10AM denni rourke

Milltown v Ballyhar (Cromane) 9.45am owen moynihan

LB Rovers v Ballyheigue (Ardfert Astro) 11.30am tony hennessy

U12 Boy’s Division 2 (North)

Fenit B v Listowel Celtic C 10am Brendan kelly

U12 Boy’s Division 2 (South)

Dingle B v Inter Kenmare B (astro) 1pm Dan Q

Camp C v Iveragh B 12pm Brendan kelly

Mastergeeha B v MEK B 9.30am willie gorman

U13 Boy’s Division 1

Listowel B v Killarney Celtic 11.30am Darren o rourke

Park B v Mastergeeha A 1PM Tom Sullivan

Killarney Athletic B v Castleisland B 11am zac garvey

U14 Tom Hayes First Round Fixtures (Losers into Shield / Premier losers out)

Tralee Dynamos B v Mastergeeha B 12.30pm Martin Courtney

Park B v Killarney Athletic B (Astro) 2.30pm Tom Sullivan

Castleisland A v Tralee Dynamos A 3pm Dan McGannon

Park A v Ballyhar B 4pm Daniel Clifford

Castleisland C v Castleisland B 1pm Dan Mcgannon

Ballyhar A v Inter Kenmare A 3pm Tom Sheehy

Mastergeeha A v MEK A 11am willie gorman

Killorglin B v Inter Kenmare B W/O to kenmare

U15 Boy’s Division 2

Tralee Dynamos B v MEK B 2pm kev cunningham

U16 Tucker Kelly First Round Fixtures (Losers into shield / Premier Losers out )

Tralee Dynamos B v Mastergeeha D 10.30am kevin cuningham

Killarney Athletic B v Camp A 12PM denni rourke

Castleisland A v Mastergeeha C 11am danny mcgannon

Inter Kenmare B v MEK A Move to Sunday ???

Castleisland B BYE