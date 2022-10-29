Advertisement
Saturday local soccer fixtures & results

Oct 29, 2022 09:10 By radiokerrysport
Saturday local soccer fixtures & results
Girls League Fixtures

12’s Premier
Listowel Celtic v Fenit 4.30pm denni rourke
12’s Division 1
Iveragh v Ballyhar 12.30pm mike bestine
Camp v Tralee Dynamos (castlegregory) 12pm owen moynihan
14’s Premier
Killarney Athletic v Listowel Celtic 10.30AM john ross
14’s Division 1
Castleisland v Kenmare 7pm dan quirke
16’s Premier
Fenit v Listowel Celtic 3pm alan griffin
Dingle v LB Rovers 1pm james bailey

National Cup Round 2

U12’s

MEK Galaxy 3 v Regional Utd B 0 w/o to MEK

Mastergeeha v Tulla United 2pm john ross

St Brendan’s Park v Knigh United 2pm Adrian quirke

Inter Kenmare v Bridge United 2.30pm mike chapman

Killarney Athletic v Aisling Annacotty 2pm dan quirke

U14’s Round 2

Killarney Celtic v Ballingarry 12pm OFF

Bunratty / Cratloe v Mastergeeha 2.30pm

Ballyheigue 0 v Kilmallock 3 walkover to Kilmallock

Tulla Utd v MEK Galaxy 2pm

U16’s Round 2

Kilmallock v MEK Galaxy 2pm

Boys League

National Cup Round 2 Fixtures October 29th

Boy’s 12’s Round 2

Inter Kenmare v Killivilla 12.30pm mike chapman

St Brendan’s Park (3) v Avenue Utd (1) 12PM Adrian quirke

U13 Boys Premier

Fenit v MEK 12pm paul kelliher

Mastergeeha v Castleisland 11am tom sheehy

Killorglin V Inter Kenmare (dragon’s den) 1.30pm tom sheehy

Ballyhar v Park 10.30am martin courtney

U13 Boys Division 1

Killarney Celtic B v Park B 4pm OFF

Mastergeeha B 3 v Camp 0 w/o

U13 Boys Division 2

MEK B v Kenmare B 4pm tom sheehy

Ballyhar B v Tralee Dynamos B 12pm martin courtney

Castleisland B v Killorglin B 10am willie gorman

Mastergeeha C v Castleisland C 12.30pm john ross

Inter Kenmare B 1 v Tralee Dynamos B 1 B/H AGREEMENT

U14 Boys Division 1

Killarney Athletic v LB Rovers 4pm dan quirke

U14 Boys Division 2

Tralee Dynamos B v Iveragh B (KDL) 10.30am tom sullivan

U15 Boys Premier

MEK v Killarney Athletic (Fossa) 11am Guy Djamen

Listowel Celtic v Killorglin 1PM denni rourke

U15 Boys Division 1

Mastergeeha v Killarney Celtic 4pm OFF

U15 Boys Division 2

Camp B v Ferry Rangers (KDL) 12.30pm tom sullivan
Ballyheigue A v Tralee Dynamos B 2.30pm tom Sullivan
Castleisland B v Mastergeeha B 11.30am willie gorman

U16 Boys Division 2

Tralee Dynamos B v Mastergeeha B (KDL) 12pm kevin cunningham

