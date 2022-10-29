Saturday local soccer fixtures & results

Girls League Fixtures
12’s Premier
Listowel Celtic v Fenit 4.30pm denni rourke
12’s Division 1
Iveragh v Ballyhar 12.30pm mike bestine
Camp v Tralee Dynamos (castlegregory) 12pm owen moynihan
14’s Premier
Killarney Athletic v Listowel Celtic 10.30AM john ross
14’s Division 1
Castleisland v Kenmare 7pm dan quirke
16’s Premier
Fenit v Listowel Celtic 3pm alan griffin
Dingle v LB Rovers 1pm james bailey
National Cup Round 2
U12’s
MEK Galaxy 3 v Regional Utd B 0 w/o to MEK
Mastergeeha v Tulla United 2pm john ross
St Brendan’s Park v Knigh United 2pm Adrian quirke
Inter Kenmare v Bridge United 2.30pm mike chapman
Killarney Athletic v Aisling Annacotty 2pm dan quirke
U14’s Round 2
Killarney Celtic v Ballingarry 12pm OFF
Bunratty / Cratloe v Mastergeeha 2.30pm
Ballyheigue 0 v Kilmallock 3 walkover to Kilmallock
Tulla Utd v MEK Galaxy 2pm
U16’s Round 2
Kilmallock v MEK Galaxy 2pm
Boys League
National Cup Round 2 Fixtures October 29th
Boy’s 12’s Round 2
Inter Kenmare v Killivilla 12.30pm mike chapman
St Brendan’s Park (3) v Avenue Utd (1) 12PM Adrian quirke
U13 Boys Premier
Fenit v MEK 12pm paul kelliher
Mastergeeha v Castleisland 11am tom sheehy
Killorglin V Inter Kenmare (dragon’s den) 1.30pm tom sheehy
Ballyhar v Park 10.30am martin courtney
U13 Boys Division 1
Killarney Celtic B v Park B 4pm OFF
Mastergeeha B 3 v Camp 0 w/o
U13 Boys Division 2
MEK B v Kenmare B 4pm tom sheehy
Ballyhar B v Tralee Dynamos B 12pm martin courtney
Castleisland B v Killorglin B 10am willie gorman
Mastergeeha C v Castleisland C 12.30pm john ross
Inter Kenmare B 1 v Tralee Dynamos B 1 B/H AGREEMENT
U14 Boys Division 1
Killarney Athletic v LB Rovers 4pm dan quirke
U14 Boys Division 2
Tralee Dynamos B v Iveragh B (KDL) 10.30am tom sullivan
U15 Boys Premier
MEK v Killarney Athletic (Fossa) 11am Guy Djamen
Listowel Celtic v Killorglin 1PM denni rourke
U15 Boys Division 1
Mastergeeha v Killarney Celtic 4pm OFF
U15 Boys Division 2
Camp B v Ferry Rangers (KDL) 12.30pm tom sullivan
Ballyheigue A v Tralee Dynamos B 2.30pm tom Sullivan
Castleisland B v Mastergeeha B 11.30am willie gorman
U16 Boys Division 2
Tralee Dynamos B v Mastergeeha B (KDL) 12pm kevin cunningham