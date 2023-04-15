Saturday local GAA fixtures & results

County Senior Football League
Division 1
Legion 3-8 Rathmore 1-11
Development League
Division 2
John Mitchels 3-15 Ballymacelligott 0-8
North Kerry Senior Hurling League
Round 3
Kilmoyley 4 - 13 Crotta O'Neill's 0 - 14
St. Brendan's 1 - 19 Causeway 0 - 7
Abbeydorney 2 - 15 Ballyduff 0 - 13
TODAY
Development Football League
First named at home
Division 3
Reenard V Skelligs Rangers 4:30
Division 5
Beaufort V Duagh 7:00
Division 6
Keel V Castlegregory 7:00
The Munster Finals of Scor Na nOg are on today in Ovens, County Cork.
Proceeding get underway at 1 with the quiz, followed by the on stage disciplines from 2.30.
Glenflesk from the East Kerry Board will be the Kerry representatives at Solo Singing, Recitation and Ballad group along with the Spa Set Dancers.
From the South of the County its Dromid Pearces in Figure Dancing and Novelty Act.
North Kerry Hurling have Crotta O Neills in Instrumental Music while in Trath Na gCeist Tralee Parnells from Tralee/St. Brendans Board complete the line up.