Saturday local GAA fixtures & results

Kerry GAA Finals
Cahill Cup; Firies 3-16 Listry 0-5
Shield Final; Ballymacelligott 3-6 St Michael's-Foilmore 1-12
Kerry Cup; Cordal 3-10 Clounmacon 0-8
McElligott Cup; Legion 2-12 Fossa 0-6
Shield Final; Castleisland Desmonds 1-15 John Mitchels 2-9
Molyneaux Cup; Dr. Crokes 3-10 Glenflesk 1-12
Shield Semi-Final; Austin Stacks 2-15 Laune Rangers 1-16
Barrett Cup Semi-Final; Churchill 2-9 Reenard 1-11
Shield Final; Annascaul 2-12 Ballydonoghue 2-2
Tralee/St Brendan's Junior Football League
Backgame
St Pat's 0-10 v Ardfert 1-16
South Kerry Under 13 Football Shield
Final
St. Marys/Reenard/Valentia 3.9 St. Michaels/Foilmore/Skellig Rangers 0.7
Today:
The semi-finals of the County Junior Hurling Championship go ahead today.
St Brendan's host Dr. Crokes at 3 while Duagh entertain Rathmore from 5.30.
There are numerous Minor Club Football Championship Finals down for decision today.
Matches are at 3 unless otherwise stated.
A Cup
Venue: Direen
Austin Stacks V Keel/Listry
A Shield
Venue: Dr Crokes GAA
Kenmare Shamrocks V Kilcummin
B Cup
Venue: Ballymacelligott
Listowel Emmets V Spa
B Shield
Venue: John Mitchels
Ballyduff V Glenflesk 1:00
C Cup
Venue: Farranfore
Castleisland Desmonds V Milltown/Castlemaine
C Shield
Venue: Keel
Annascaul/Lispole/Dingle V Firies
D Cup
Venue: Dromid
Skellig Rangers Valentia V Sneem/Derrynane/Templenoe
D Shield
Venue: Finuge
Duagh V Northern Gaels
E Cup
Venue: Blennerville
Fossa V Castlegregory
E Shield
Venue: Currow
Knocknagoshel/Brosna V Na Gaeil
Mid Kerry Minor Football Championship
Beaufort entertain Cromane/Glenbeigh/Glencar at 4
All Ireland 60x30 senior doubles handball semi final:
Dominick Lynch and Jack O’Shea, Kerry v Gavin Buggy and Galen Riordan, Wexford at 12.30 in Castlebridge, Wexford.