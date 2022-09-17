Saturday local GAA fixtures & results

Kerry GAA Finals

Cahill Cup; Firies 3-16 Listry 0-5

Shield Final; Ballymacelligott 3-6 St Michael's-Foilmore 1-12

Kerry Cup; Cordal 3-10 Clounmacon 0-8

Advertisement

McElligott Cup; Legion 2-12 Fossa 0-6

Shield Final; Castleisland Desmonds 1-15 John Mitchels 2-9

Molyneaux Cup; Dr. Crokes 3-10 Glenflesk 1-12

Shield Semi-Final; Austin Stacks 2-15 Laune Rangers 1-16

Barrett Cup Semi-Final; Churchill 2-9 Reenard 1-11

Shield Final; Annascaul 2-12 Ballydonoghue 2-2

Advertisement

Tralee/St Brendan's Junior Football League

Backgame

St Pat's 0-10 v Ardfert 1-16

South Kerry Under 13 Football Shield

Final

St. Marys/Reenard/Valentia 3.9 St. Michaels/Foilmore/Skellig Rangers 0.7

Today:

Advertisement

The semi-finals of the County Junior Hurling Championship go ahead today.

St Brendan's host Dr. Crokes at 3 while Duagh entertain Rathmore from 5.30.

There are numerous Minor Club Football Championship Finals down for decision today.

Advertisement

Matches are at 3 unless otherwise stated.

A Cup

Venue: Direen

Austin Stacks V Keel/Listry

A Shield

Venue: Dr Crokes GAA

Kenmare Shamrocks V Kilcummin

Advertisement

B Cup

Venue: Ballymacelligott

Listowel Emmets V Spa

B Shield

Venue: John Mitchels

Ballyduff V Glenflesk 1:00

C Cup

Venue: Farranfore

Castleisland Desmonds V Milltown/Castlemaine

C Shield

Venue: Keel

Annascaul/Lispole/Dingle V Firies

D Cup

Venue: Dromid

Skellig Rangers Valentia V Sneem/Derrynane/Templenoe

D Shield

Venue: Finuge

Duagh V Northern Gaels

E Cup

Venue: Blennerville

Fossa V Castlegregory

E Shield

Venue: Currow

Knocknagoshel/Brosna V Na Gaeil

Mid Kerry Minor Football Championship

Beaufort entertain Cromane/Glenbeigh/Glencar at 4

All Ireland 60x30 senior doubles handball semi final:

Dominick Lynch and Jack O’Shea, Kerry v Gavin Buggy and Galen Riordan, Wexford at 12.30 in Castlebridge, Wexford.