Advertisement
Sport

Saturday local GAA fixtures & results

Sep 17, 2022 10:09 By radiokerrysport
Saturday local GAA fixtures & results Saturday local GAA fixtures & results
Share this article

Kerry GAA Finals

Cahill Cup; Firies 3-16 Listry 0-5
Shield Final; Ballymacelligott 3-6 St Michael's-Foilmore 1-12

Kerry Cup; Cordal 3-10 Clounmacon 0-8

Advertisement

McElligott Cup; Legion 2-12 Fossa 0-6
Shield Final; Castleisland Desmonds 1-15 John Mitchels 2-9

Molyneaux Cup; Dr. Crokes 3-10 Glenflesk 1-12
Shield Semi-Final; Austin Stacks 2-15 Laune Rangers 1-16

Barrett Cup Semi-Final; Churchill 2-9 Reenard 1-11
Shield Final; Annascaul 2-12 Ballydonoghue 2-2

Advertisement

Tralee/St Brendan's Junior Football League
Backgame
St Pat's 0-10 v Ardfert 1-16

South Kerry Under 13 Football Shield
Final
St. Marys/Reenard/Valentia 3.9 St. Michaels/Foilmore/Skellig Rangers 0.7

Today:

Advertisement

The semi-finals of the County Junior Hurling Championship go ahead today.

St Brendan's host Dr. Crokes at 3 while Duagh entertain Rathmore from 5.30.

There are numerous Minor Club Football Championship Finals down for decision today.

Advertisement

Matches are at 3 unless otherwise stated.

A Cup
Venue: Direen
Austin Stacks V Keel/Listry

A Shield
Venue: Dr Crokes GAA
Kenmare Shamrocks V Kilcummin

Advertisement

B Cup
Venue: Ballymacelligott
Listowel Emmets V Spa

B Shield
Venue: John Mitchels
Ballyduff V Glenflesk 1:00

C Cup
Venue: Farranfore
Castleisland Desmonds V Milltown/Castlemaine

C Shield
Venue: Keel
Annascaul/Lispole/Dingle V Firies

D Cup
Venue: Dromid
Skellig Rangers Valentia V Sneem/Derrynane/Templenoe

D Shield
Venue: Finuge
Duagh V Northern Gaels

E Cup
Venue: Blennerville
Fossa V Castlegregory

E Shield
Venue: Currow
Knocknagoshel/Brosna V Na Gaeil

Mid Kerry Minor Football Championship
Beaufort entertain Cromane/Glenbeigh/Glencar at 4

All Ireland 60x30 senior doubles handball semi final:
Dominick Lynch and Jack O’Shea, Kerry v Gavin Buggy and Galen Riordan, Wexford at 12.30 in Castlebridge, Wexford.

Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2022 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus