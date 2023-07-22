Saturday local GAA fixtures and results

Credit Union Senior Football League
Division 6
0-10 Killarney Legion V Castleisland Desmonds 2-6
Development League
Division 5 Cup Final
3-7 Austin Stacks V Tarbert 0-4
Division 4 Shield Final
2-15 Annascaul V Cordal 1-9
Tralee St.Brendans Senior Football League
Div 2 Final
Ballymac 4-14 v Churchill 0-11
East Kerry Junior Football League
Round 2
Glenflesk 2-08 Gneeveguilla 2-17
TODAY:
Senior Football League
Division 6
Venue: Fossa
Fossa V Tuosist 6:30
Handball
@ 1 in Cashel, Tipperary
All Ireland 60x30 over 35A doubles final
Dominick Lynch and Jack O'Shea v James Brady and Patrick Clerkin, Cavan
All Ireland 60x30 diamond masters B doubles final
Pat Lacey and Dermot Casey v Joe Cummins and Seamus Hegarty, Mayo