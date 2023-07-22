Advertisement
Sport

Saturday local GAA fixtures and results

Jul 22, 2023 09:08 By radiokerrysport
Saturday local GAA fixtures and results Saturday local GAA fixtures and results
Share this article

Credit Union Senior Football League

Division 6
0-10 Killarney Legion V Castleisland Desmonds 2-6

Development League

Advertisement

Division 5 Cup Final
3-7 Austin Stacks V Tarbert 0-4

Division 4 Shield Final
2-15 Annascaul V Cordal 1-9

Tralee St.Brendans Senior Football League
Div 2 Final
Ballymac 4-14 v Churchill 0-11

Advertisement

East Kerry Junior Football League
Sponsored By Kerry physiotherapy clinic killarney
Round 2
Glenflesk 2-08 Gneeveguilla 2-17

TODAY:

Senior Football League

Advertisement

Division 6
Venue: Fossa
Fossa V Tuosist 6:30

Handball
@ 1 in Cashel, Tipperary

All Ireland 60x30 over 35A doubles final
Dominick Lynch and Jack O'Shea v James Brady and Patrick Clerkin, Cavan

Advertisement

All Ireland 60x30 diamond masters B doubles final
Pat Lacey and Dermot Casey v Joe Cummins and Seamus Hegarty, Mayo

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2023 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus